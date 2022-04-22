MLB The Show 22 Roster update schedule: When are Live Rosters added?

MLB The Show 22 receives regular roster updates throughout the MLB season to make sure players’ in-game rating accurately represent their actual play. Here is everything you need to know about the next roster update, including when it’s slated to go live.

The Show is back, and with it, near-daily content updates for its most popular card-collecting mode, Diamond Dynasty.

As the MLB season hits its stride, many players from all 30 teams will be due for rating hikes, as well as drops.

Here is the schedule for when the next roster update is coming to the game, as well as how often you can plan to have roster updates down the line.

Roster update schedule for MLB The Show 22

When is the next roster update in MLB The Show 22?

The next roster update for MLB The Show 22 is slated for April 29.

While the last update brought Japanese superstar Seiya Suzuki to The Show, players are still wondering when other players like Dee Strange-Gordon and Robinson Cano will be added to the baseball sim.

On top of adding players who aren’t currently in the game like the ones listed above, there are also plenty of Live Series ratings players want to see updated. Suzuki is a good example, as tons of The Show players want to see his 75 rating bumped up a large amount due to his incredible performance thus far.

Another player fans are hoping gets some love is San Diego Padres’ third baseman Manny Machado, who has been on fire since the start of the season. As the real MLB season continues to get into stride, the roster updates will become more frequent than just once every two weeks.

On the way to the next roster update, there are a handful of content drops coming including a New Event & Headliners pack, as well as new bosses, moments, and conquest maps.

When are Live Rosters added in MLB The Show 22?

There is no exact date for when rosters in MLB The Show 22 will be fully accurate, but players are hoping the April 29 update brings all rosters up to date.

If you don’t want to wait for players to be added by SDS themselves, you can always download a custom roster from the Vaults tab through Settings on the home page.

Tons of MLB The Show players have created custom rosters that are fully accurate ahead of their actual release.