MLB The Show 22: Release date, trailer, gameplay & platforms

MLB The Show 22 is the next installment in San Diego Studios’ annual baseball game series, and we’ve got all the details you need to know including release date and trailers.

MLB The Show is back with its yearly release, once again delivering one of the most immersive baseball sims in all of gaming.

Although the 2022 MLB season is currently facing a lockout, baseball fans will still have The Show to satisfy all their baseball cravings.

Below you will find everything you need to know about MLB The Show 22, including the game’s release date, latest trailers, gameplay details, and all the platforms it’s coming to.

MLB The Show 22 release date

Baseball fans won’t have to wait too long to play MLB The Show 22, as the game will be dropping Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

Those who purchase the MVP edition will have access to MLB The Show 22 four days early, along with a host of other goodies for the popular Diamond Dynasty mode.

MLB The Show 22 trailers

The game was first teased with a reveal of the cover athlete: Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani is the reigning AL MVP, nicknamed “Shotime.”

Shohei took over the MLB in 2021 as both a pitcher and a hitter with talent baseball hasn’t seen since the days of Babe Ruth over 100 years ago.

The Collectors Edition cover art was created by illustrator Takashi Okazaki, who is known for being the visual designer for the manga series Afro Samurai.

The trailer for the Collectors Edition features some incredible artwork highlighting Ohtani’s once-in-a-generation abilities.

MLB The Show 22 gameplay

MLB The Show 22’s official gameplay trailer dropped on February 9, this time highlighting Ohtani’s ability to be played as both a pitcher and a batter.

In previous iterations of The Show, San Diego Studios had difficulty coding Ohtani in the game as both a pitcher and a hitter, as his stamina would rapidly decrease after pitching appearances.

Now, they’re working to make sure he can be played the same way the Los Angeles Angels play him.

The gameplay reveal also showed the return of previous cover athletes in Ryan Howard and Randy Johnson. San Diego Studios have said they want to bring back every previous cover athlete, and these are the first two that have been shown.

Other gameplay features that are coming in The Show 22 include an updated Stadium Creator and Pinpoint pitching systems, and a new Mini Season mode to Diamond Dynasty.

MLB The Show 22 platforms

MLB The Show 22 is releasing on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch.

The Switch release is the first time the series is hitting Nintendo consoles, and even got its own special trailer which starred Shohei himself, highlighting his “switch” capabilities on the field.

This year’s entry will have cross-save and cross-play functionality across all platforms.

The only caveat is that exclusive features, like Stadium Creator, won’t be able to have cross-save functionality.

Is MLB The Show 22 coming to Xbox Game Pass?

MLB The Show 22 is coming to Xbox Game Pass day one of release, confirmed by Xbox in a blog post.

This announcement is in line with lastest year’s release, MLB The Show 21, which also was available on the game service.