MLB The Show 21 Team Affinity Season 4 cards: Release date, Finest & more

Team Affinity consistently produces some of the best cards within MLB The Show 21, and it’s about that time where San Diego Studios will be revealing a new season for players to sink their teeth into.

Diamond Dynasty within MLB The Show 21 has risen to become one of the world’s most popular sports games in recent years, and this is largely due to SDS’s commitment to maintaining the quality of the ultimate team mode.

They often implement new events/programs for players to dive into, where we’ll be able to grind through a series of missions in order to unlock free cards to use within our lineups.

Team Affinity has been the staple of this, and Season 4 is on the way, and we’re going to run over everything you need to know about the next program!

Team Affinity Season 4 release date

On August 31, SDS posted a new calendar of events within the Diamond Dynasty menu for players, so we can get a better understanding of some of the content coming soon.

Within this image, they noted that the new Team Affinity is going to premiere on September 10, and will go live at the usual update time, which is 12:00 pm PST.

This should also coincide with a new ratings update, where we could see some players break the 85 OVR threshold to go Diamond within the game.

Team Affinity Season 4 card predictions

While we don’t know as of yet what kind of cards SDS is going to add within Season 4 of Team Affinity, they’ve given us some hints into the series of cards we can expect.

SDS has commented that “30 bosses loaded with fame & fan requests” will comprise the new batch of cards players will be able to earn. So, we can assume this means it’ll be jammed packed with Hall of Famers, and other notable players fans have wanted in the game for quite some time.

Be sure to check back in the coming days, as more news is sure to flow in regarding Team Affinity Season 4!