MLB The Show 21 – July player of the month: Predictions, release date, cards, more

Another month of America’s pastime has come and gone, and within MLB The Show 21 there’s soon going to be another Player of The Month card coming to Diamond Dynasty.

MLB The Show has made leaps and bounds over the years, and this time around they made massive news, as it’s the first time the game was released on Xbox. The game bolsters a series of game modes, but none are more popular than Diamond Dynasty.

The equivalent of FIFA’s Ultimate Team, MLB The Show 21 features a ton of weekly programs to unlock new cards, but every month they release a special Player of The Month card, for the best performing player in the majors from last month.

These cards are highly sought after, as players are still using April’s POTM, Byron Buxton. So, let’s take a look at who are the recipients of July’s POTM cards.

Lightning card and POTM July 2021 predictions

Another month has gone by within Major League Baseball and San Diego Studios are gearing up to reveal another POTM series for July 2021. There’s been some standout performers in the weeks before and after the All-Star game and we’re going to try our best at predicting who’ll get a nod for this month’s set.

Joey Votto – Cincinnati Reds – 1B – 0.319 AVG, 0.440 OBP, 1.174 OPS, 11 HR, 24 RBI, 19 Walks

Willy Adames – Milwaukee Brewers – SS – 0.315 AVG, 0.411 OBP, 0.966 OPS. 5 HR, 13 RBI, 15 Walks

AJ Pollock – Los Angeles Dodgers – LF – 0.371 AVG, 0.424 OBP, 1.121 OPS. 7 HR, 13 RBI, 8 2B, 3 SB

Luis Castillo – Cincinnati Reds – SP – 2 Wins, 2.15 ERA, 37.2 IP. 41 SO, 1.22 WHIP

Robbie Ray – Toronto Blue Jays – SP – 3 Wins, 1.99 ERA, 31.2 IP. 37 SO, 9 Walks, 0.92 WHIP

Raisel Iglesias – Los Angeles Angels – RP – 14 IP, 1.93 ERA, 0.71 WHIP, 7 Saves

Walker Buehler – Los Angeles Dodgers – SP – 3 Wins, 1.67 ERA, 32.1 IP, 38 SO, 0.90 WHIP

Juan Soto – Washington Nationals – RF – 0.356 AVG, 0.487 OBP, 1.176 OPS, 9HR, 22 RBI, 24 Walks

How to unlock POTM cards

In order to obtain the Lightning card, you will need to complete all of the missions, moments and place all of the other July POTM cards into the collection bundle. This is the only way you can unlock the Lighting card for this month!

Previous Player of The Month winners

Below is a quick rundown of who has received Lighting cards so far within MLB The Show 21.

June 2021 – Kyle Schwarber – Washington Nationals/Boston Red Sox

May 2021 – Marcus Semien – Toronto Blue Jays

April 2021 – Byron Buxton – Minnesota Twins

Be sure to let us know who you think deserves the next Player of The Month card within MLB The Show 21!