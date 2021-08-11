MLB The Show 21 Diamond Dynasty: Best cards to invest in before the next roster update

These players could net you some extra stubs if San Diego Studios decides to reward their hard play over recent weeks, and investing in their cards is a great way to use the community market!

MLB The Show offers one of the best ultimate team game modes in Diamond Dynasty, as the mode has been elevated in recent years, and San Diego Studios has done a fantastic job at maintaining the game with regular events.

Similar to how Madden Ultimate Team and FIFA Ultimate Team function, the mode bolsters a community market where players are able to sell and buy cards to hone their roster. However, one of the best uses of the market is investing in cards before the weekly roster updates.

Advertisement

Collecting an ample amount of cards before the roster update could yield incredible results as if the players are upgraded in ratings they can be worth a lot of stubs.

We are going to run over the cards we think you should invest in before the next roster update, and we will update this page as the season progresses.

When is the next MLB The Show 21 roster update?

San Diego Studios has been on the same trajectory since the game was released back in April 2021, as they have been updating the game’s rosters every Wednesday, and we don’t see them breaking this mold moving ahead.

So, this is when we can expect a flurry of players to see their ratings adjusted, but The Show has always been hesitant to drastically alter a player’s rating. Meaning, we won’t see a player jump or drop 4-5 rating points, instead, it is usually slight changes of 1-2.

Advertisement

However, with the new 5th Inning Program releasing on July 30, this is when the next major roster update is going to come, with all the new Diamonds and promotions.

Best cards to invest in before August 12 roster update

It’s always a good opportunity to try and secure some extra stubs before a new roster update comes out, as some players have been dominating the majors and they’ll be rewarded with a fresh rating within The Show.

Read More: Everything we know about Madden 22

We’re going to run over some cards who we think could jump in ratings in the next roster update down below!

George Springer – CF – Toronto Blue Jays – Current OVR – 83

The big off-seasons splash for the Blue Jays was the former Houston Astro in George Springer, and while he has faced numerous injuries this year, he seems to be settling in just fine during the second half of the season.

Advertisement

Read More: How to get Signature Justin Turner

With the Jays surging lately, Springer has been red-hot as of late. With a slash line of 0.344/0.404/1.168 with 9 HR and 22 RBI since the All-Star game, it seems he’s about to go back into Diamond status.

Jean Segura – 2B – Philidelphia Phillies – Current OVR – 83

Probably the biggest long shot to go Diamond since Segura is touted more as a contact hitter than anything. But, Jean has been one of the best hitting players in baseball during the 2021 season, and SDS could reward his consistency with a final boost to Diamond status.

Trevor Story – SS – Colorado Rockies – Current OVR – 84

While the star SS wasn’t moved at the trade deadline, he appears to be having a second-half resurgence amid his looming free agency. Story is just one overall point from joining the Diamond club and his be hitting at an impressive stat line of 0.366/0.458/1.190 since the mid-summer classic.

Advertisement

Miguel Cabrera – Detroit Tigers – 1B – Current OVR – 73

Last but not least, Miggy, the gernational talent is a shoe-in to go Silver next update. He’s been remimerging as a pernial powerhouse for the young Tigers lineup, and proves that age is simply a number yet again.