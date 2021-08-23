How to unlock 99 OVR Miguel Cabrera in MLB The Show 21

In honor of one of the best right-handed hitters of all-time eclipsing 500 HR’s, San Diego Studios have released a brand new Miguel Cabrera player program in MLB The Show 21.

Grabbing new cards within MLB The Show 21 is one of the best forms of content to pass your time while playing the game, and over the course of the year, SDS has continued to implement new players and programs.

Based on 1B Miguel Cabrera slugging his 500th HR of all-time against the Toronto Blue Jays on August 22, they’ve added a special Milestone card to commemorate this legendary moment.

We’re going to run over all the moments you’ll need to complete in order to unlock this card.

How to unlock Milestone 99 OVR Miguel Cabrera

In order to unlock his new card, you’ll need to complete most of the missions and moments within the event. There’s currently three stages to these moments, and over the course of completing these, you’ll earn points that’ll net you rewards such as Packs, Uniforms, and Stubs.

In order to advance to the next stage of moments, you’ll need to gather enough points to advance throughout the tiers. We’re going to run over all the missions/moments you’ll have to complete, based on the stage their in within the program.

Stage 1 Moments Hit 1 HR Tally 1 Hit

Stage 2 Moments Tally 1 XBH Get on base 2 times Tally 6 Total Bases Missions Tally 3 HR with Marlins players while playing Online Tally 5 hits with Rookie Miguel Cabrera in Online/Offline modes Tally 10 Total Bases with Rookie Miguel Cabrera in Online/Offline modes

Stage 3 Moments Tally 1 RBI Single Tally 1 HR Tally 1 XBH Tally 1 HR Missions Tally 15 Totaly Bases with 3B Tally 5 Hits with All-Star Miguel Cabrera Tally 3 XBH with All-Star Miguel Cabrea



Once you’ve collected 65 points in this event, you’ll be able to obtain the 99 OVR Milestone Miguel Cabrera card, which is a monster of a card to say the least. One aspect to note, is that you wont be able to sell this card, but, it’ll be useful for your Mookie Betts collection!