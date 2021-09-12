How to unlock 99 OVR Clayton Kershaw in MLB The Show 21

Arguably the greatest pitcher of the 2010s, the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar, Clayton Kershaw is the next big collection within MLB The Show 21, and it’s going to take a lot to acquire his Signature series card.

Collections are one of the biggest aspects of MLB The Show 21‘s Diamond Dynasty. It allows players to save cards they’ve been collecting over the course of the year and put them towards some of the best players in the game.

Up until this point we’ve had two major ones, the Live Series one featuring 99 OVR Chipper Jones and the first Legends and Flashbacks collection which offered 99 OVR Mookie Betts.

Advertisement

Now, the third collection series is here and players will be able to earn 99 OVR Clayton Kershaw, and we’re going to run over how you’ll be able to obtain this card!

Contents

What are Collections in MLB The Show?

For those who are new to Diamond Dynasty, collections are one of the largest aspects of MLB The Show each year. They are accumulations of certain cards players have obtained throughout the year, and they are separated into sets such as Future Stars or Milestone cards.

Read More: How to unlock 99 OVR Mookie Betts

They’re rather difficult to complete, and it’s a massive grind if you’re taking the no money spent route for these collections. But, it’s possible to complete these if you’re dedicated, and the cards you receive from them are incredible, to say the least

Advertisement

How to unlock 99 OVR Clayton Kershaw

Now that you’ve got the grips of what collections are within the game, it’s now time to talk about Clayton Kershaw’s new 99 OVR card. SDS has put the requirements for this card extremely high, so not a lot of you will be able to obtain his card on day one.

Read More: MLB The Show 21 Team Affinity Season 4 cards

However, it’s always good to know what cards you’ll need to complete this collection, and this can be viewed down below.

20 Signature Series

30 Breakout

55 All-Star’s

45 Veteran’s

110 Topps Now

20 Prime

25 2nd Half-Heroes

35 Milestone

50 Monthly Awards

45 Rookies

38 Prospects

25 Future Stars

30 Postseason

30 Awards

99 OVR Shohei Ohtani

99 OVR Jackie Robinson

With 16 vouchers up for grabs, you’ll need to complete 15/16 of these in order to obtain Clayton’s new card, so you have the option to skip out on one collection!