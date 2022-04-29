How to link Twitch and MLB The Show 22 accounts

MLB The Show 22 players can earn rewards by linking their Twitch and MLB accounts. Here’s how to link your Twitch account with your MLB The Show account so you can earn rewards.

Just like in previous installments of the baseball sim, MLB The Show 22 offers Diamond Dynasty rewards for those who link their Twitch account properly.

Linking your accounts together will allow players to earn rewards simply by watching MLB The Show 22 streams that have drops enabled.

Here is how to get some free goodies yourself.

Link Twitch and MLB The Show 22 accounts

There are only a handful of steps you need to follow in order to complete the linking process.

Follow this step-by-step guide on how to link your accounts together:

Create an MLB The Show account, or log in if you have one. Under Linked Accounts click Twitch. Click the added link and hit authorize.

To show your newly linked account you may have to close MLB The Show 22 on the device you’re playing on and re-open it in order to see the accounts been linked.

After the account has been linked you are now ready for free pack drops while watching eligible MLB The Show 22 Twitch streams.

How to unlink MLB The Show and Twitch account

Unfortunately for some, they will encounter a bug that’s plagued The Show for years which wipes your Diamond Dynasty team upon linked the accounts. Fret not, though, as unlinking your account will bring back your team and progress.

Follow these steps to unlink your accounts:

Click your profile icon in the top left of MLB The Show’s home page. Head to My Profile. Click “Unlike Account” in the bottom right

Once again you may be required to restart the game to see the accounts have been unlinked and retrieve your DD squad.

