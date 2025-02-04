In the first MLB The Show 25 trailer, San Diego Studio gave fans a look at two legends who have been highly requested for years.

MLB The Show 24 featured over 190 legends, including Andy Pettitte, Adrian Beltre, Johan Santana, and more as first-time inclusions.

Yet there are still some massive omissions that fans want to see in the next title. Alex Rodriguez, Nomar Garciaparra, and Barry Bonds are just a few legends not yet featured in MLB The Show.

San Diego Studio finally revealed the first two all-time greats coming to MLB The Show 25, and fans will be excited to finally cross them off their wishlists.

Every new legend in MLB The Show 25

At the end of the MLB The Show 25 gameplay trailer, there is a short snippet of Roger Clemens pitching in a New York Yankees uniform and Red Sox legend Manny Ramirez hitting a home run at Fenway.

Clemens is widely regarded as one of the best pitchers of all time, finishing his 24-year career with 354 wins, a 3.12 earned run average (ERA), and 4,672 strikeouts, the third-most all-time. Clemens is an 11-time MLB All-Star and two-time World Series champion who has won seven Cy Young awards, more than any other pitcher in history.

Clemens spent most of his career with the Boston Red Sox but won both World Series titles with the New York Yankees during one of the franchise’s most iconic runs.

On the other hand, Manny Ramirez started his career in Clevland but became a hero in Boston. Ramirez helped end the 86-year championship drought for the Red Sox, winning a title in 2004 and taking home World Series MVP.

Ramirez would win another World Series with the Red Sox in 2007 and is remembered as an elite hitter. The Dominican-American star is a nine-time Silver Slugger and was one of 28 players to hit 500 career home runs.

Clemens and Ramirez alone would be enough to satisfy fans, but we also expect a lineup of other new legends. For more on MLB The Show 25, check out our complete guide on the upcoming release.