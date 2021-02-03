YouTuber shows how to farm XP in Minecraft - Dexerto

A YouTuber has revealed one of the most time-efficient and simple ways to farm XP in Minecraft, without having to kill a countless amount of mobs.

Collecting XP in Minecraft is extremely important for players looking to upgrade and enchant their gear. With these enchantments costing a lot of experience over time, it’s easy to see why players are always struggling to collect enough.

Of course, a lot of players choose to find a spawner and grind mobs until they’ve reached a certain level. Unfortunately, this method comes with the risk of death and requires a player to sink a lot of time into killing creatures.

Luckily, there’s a way to create an XP farm in-game that automatically generates levels for players over time. This means a player can get on with other tasks while their XP farm does the work for them.

How to build an XP farm in Minecraft

When it comes to building an XP farm, a lot of players are looking for a simple design that doesn’t require many materials to build, Unfortunately, a lot of the guides to build XP farms online are incredibly complex and require a lot of time to construct.

Read More: PewDiePie teases a return to Minecraft

Luckily for us, Youtuber zDqvidMC has showcased a design that any Minecraft player can build. Here’s what you’ll need to gather before you can build your very own experience farm:

Chest (3)

(3) Hopper (3)

(3) Blast Furnace (1)

(1) Planks

Coal

Iron Ore

This XP farm operates by automatically smelting ore for long-periods of time, leaving you free to get on with whatever you need to do. One chest holds the ore, the other stores the fuel and finally, the last chest collects the smelted bars and XP. Below, zDqvidMC will explain exactly how to build the farm in under 2 minutes, so you should up and running in no time.

Hopefully, this guide has showcased how to build a simple and efficient XP farm that any Minecraft player can construct.

Now, you shouldn’t ever have to worry about collecting XP, and enchanting all of your gear will always be a walk in the park.