 YouTuber shows how to farm XP in Minecraft - Dexerto
Logo
Minecraft

YouTuber shows how to farm XP in Minecraft

Published: 3/Feb/2021 15:45

by Alex Garton
Minecraft XP farm
Mojang/Microsoft

Share

A YouTuber has revealed one of the most time-efficient and simple ways to farm XP in Minecraft, without having to kill a countless amount of mobs.

Collecting XP in Minecraft is extremely important for players looking to upgrade and enchant their gear. With these enchantments costing a lot of experience over time, it’s easy to see why players are always struggling to collect enough.

Of course, a lot of players choose to find a spawner and grind mobs until they’ve reached a certain level. Unfortunately, this method comes with the risk of death and requires a player to sink a lot of time into killing creatures.

Luckily, there’s a way to create an XP farm in-game that automatically generates levels for players over time. This means a player can get on with other tasks while their XP farm does the work for them.

Minecraft worldMinecraft was originally released in 2011.

How to build an XP farm in Minecraft

When it comes to building an XP farm, a lot of players are looking for a simple design that doesn’t require many materials to build, Unfortunately, a lot of the guides to build XP farms online are incredibly complex and require a lot of time to construct.

Luckily for us, Youtuber zDqvidMC has showcased a design that any Minecraft player can build. Here’s what you’ll need to gather before you can build your very own experience farm:

  • Chest (3)
  • Hopper (3)
  • Blast Furnace (1)
  • Planks
  • Coal
  • Iron Ore

This XP farm operates by automatically smelting ore for long-periods of time, leaving you free to get on with whatever you need to do. One chest holds the ore, the other stores the fuel and finally, the last chest collects the smelted bars and XP. Below, zDqvidMC will explain exactly how to build the farm in under 2 minutes, so you should up and running in no time.

Hopefully, this guide has showcased how to build a simple and efficient XP farm that any Minecraft player can construct.

Now, you shouldn’t ever have to worry about collecting XP, and enchanting all of your gear will always be a walk in the park.

Fortnite

How to complete Fortnite Season 5 Week 10 challenges

Published: 3/Feb/2021 15:40

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Week 10 Challenges
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Chapter 2 Fortnite Season 5

On a mission to complete Fortnite’s Season 5 Week 10 challenges? We’ve got a definitive guide with some handy tips to finish them all in no time.

Another set of weekly challenges have arrived in Fortnite, and that means even more chances for players to earn that all-important XP and max out their Battle Pass before Season 5 comes to an end on March 15.

This week’s quests are actually pretty easy in comparison to previous ones this season. There are no hidden items to find or unmarked locations to visit, so it shouldn’t take you too long to tick them all off your list.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5
Epic Games
Season 5 Week 10 challenges have arrived in Fortnite.

In fact, most of the Week 10 challenges are activities you’ll complete during everyday play. For example, you’ll need to consume three items of food, upgrade three weapons, and eliminate five IO Guards.

Below you’ll find the complete list of quests you can tackle during Week 10. There are seven Epic quests in total, as well as a single Legendary quest that will earn you a huge amount of XP when finished.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 10 Quests

  • Use food consumables (3)
  • Eliminations with Common Weapons (1)
  • Go for a swim at Lazy Lake (1)
  • Dance near Pleasant Park (1)
  • Deal Melee Damage (300)
  • Upgrade weapons (3)
  • Eliminate IO Guards (5)

Using food consumables is pretty straightforward. You can find them inside stores at locations like Retail Row and Misty Meadows. Getting eliminations with common weapons is easy too, as you’ll find them lying around as floor loot.

To go swimming at Lazy Lake, you’ll need to visit the lake at the south of the map, which is in between Misty Meadows and the Lazy Lake POI. Dancing near Pleasant Park will require you to simply use a dance emote at Pleasant Park.

Fortnite Pleasant Park
Epic Games
One Week 10 challenge requires you to dance at Pleasant Park.

Dealing melee damage can be done by attacking other players with your pickaxe, which could be dangerous if your target has strong weapons. It might be best to do this near the beginning of a match when players are still searching for loot.

The upgrading weapons challenge requires you to visit an NPC that offers this service, such as Kondor at Misty Meadows, with some Gold Bars to spare. Upgrading common weapons is cheaper, so do that if you’re running low.

Finally, we’ve got a handy IO Guard location guide from a previous challenge to help you complete the final Epic quest of eliminating five IO Guards.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 10 Legendary Quest

  • Destroy sofas, beds, or chairs (20/40/60/80/100)

As far as Legendary Quests go, this is probably one of the easiest we’ve seen so far. While other weeks have required you to take down IO Guards or get headshot damage, this one doesn’t even require you to engage in combat.

A grand total of 100 sofas, beds, or chairs need to be destroyed to fully complete this Legendary Quest, which could take you a while to do. Just keep an eye out for them while looting houses for weapons, and you should be fine.

Remember, you’ll need to complete all of the Week 10 challenges by Thursday, February 11, 2021, when they’ll be replaced by the Week 11 challenges.