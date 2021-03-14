xQc says he will quit speedrunning Minecraft if Forsen beats his new record

It’s a feud as long as time itself, and, after setting a new Minecraft speedrun record, xQc has admitted he would stop speedrunning the game if Forsen beat his new personal best.

Since his second ban from the NoPixel GTA RP server, xQc has returned to Minecraft and reignited his long-running feud with Forsen.

The feud started when xQc defeated Minecraft’s final boss, the Ender Dragon, inside 33 minutes. After achieving the feat, he called out Forsen, who had also been experimenting with Minecraft speedruns at the time.

The callout ignited a back-and-forth that resulted in Forsen ultimately taking the lead, achieving a sub-23 minute speedrun.

However, on his March 13 stream, xQc managed to obliterate Forsen’s record time, completing the speedrun in less than 21 minutes. After he finally killed the dragon, the ex-Overwatch pro went absolutely ballistic.

“Oh my god, my heart’s racing, holy f***!” xQc shouted as he killed the dragon. “I f***ing deserve this.”

With the speedrun complete, xQc challenged Forsen one last time, and explained that if the Swede managed to beat his latest record he would finally admit defeat.

“I’m gonna be honest, if Forsen beats my record by a good amount, I’m probably not gonna try to beat it again,” he said. “That’s probably the last increment.

“The runs aren’t as fun to watch when they’re under 20 minutes, because you have to reset most of the runs. The streams are mostly resets.

“The runs were more fun to watch when I was bad at the game because every run that we went to the nether was a run. It’s not the same.”

xQc’s record has been a work-in-progress for a long time, with the streamer using the massively popular ‘exploding bed’ method to deal heavy damage to the dragon in as short a time as possible.

Both streamers would still have a way to go if they wanted to break the world record. According to minecraft.net, the world record for speedrunning the game on a random seed is a staggering 9 minutes 52 seconds, which was set by Illumina1337 in 2018.

Whether Forsen will try to beat xQc’s new record is unclear; now could be the right time for the Swede to admit defeat.