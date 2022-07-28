What is the #SaveMinecraft movement? Users revolt against chat reporting

Jessica Filby . Last updated: Jul 28, 2022

The #SaveMinecraft movement has gained serious traction after the recent 1.19.1 update revealed it would be introducing chat reporting. Here’s everything you need to know about the #SaveMinecraft movement.

Minecraft’s recent 1.19.1 update for the Java edition introduced the new player reporting system that has divided fans and caused a revolt throughout social media.

Fans have taken to Twitter to express their frustrations at Mojang’s attempt to make the game more child friendly. Some have also blamed Microsoft for the decision, calling for Mojang to stop Microsoft from ruining the beloved game. But what is the new player reporting system and what’s the #SaveMinecraft movement? Here’s all you need to know.

What’s the Player Reporting system in Minecraft

Mojang The update was recently rolled out on the Java Edition and divided players.

Rolled out in the new Java update, the Player Reporting system is a way to monitor and punish what’s being said during online games and Realms.

Minecraft will now be clamping down on:

Imminent harm – Self-harm or suicide

Child sexual exploitation or abuse

Terrorism or violent extremism

Hate speech

Imminent harm – Threat to harm others

Non-consensual intimate imagery

Harassment or bullying

Defamation, impersonation, false information

Drugs or alcohol

Such an introduction is intended to make Minecraft a safe place to play but fans have revolted, comparing the update to Orwells’ 1984, a dystopian novel about lack of free speech.

What’s the #SaveMinecraft Movement?

Due to this recent update, players quickly took to Twitter to express their dismay at the release and fight to get it taken away.

Players have stated their frustrations regarding making the game child-friendly in other ways before limiting chats in general. Whereas others have argued that players shouldn’t need to revolt against the update if they weren’t intending on posting anything negative in the chats.

On the whole, the update has caused a considerable amount of backlash and arguments that Minecraft should stay as it is.

Recently, in response to the movement, Mojangs Community Manager has released a statement on Reddit stating they “are not planning on changing it“. It looks like the Player Reporting system is here to stay.