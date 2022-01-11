Twitter stats reveal how huge DreamSMP fandom is on social media

Twitter Gaming’s 2021 Year in Review is out, and it’s proven just how big DreamSMP and the Minecraft community at large are online.

While most people’s favorite creators can most commonly be found on video platforms such as YouTube or Twitch, Twitter has become the go-to place for communities to discuss anything and everything.

Content creators are no different, but with how social media works, some are talked about way more than others, irrespective of subscriber or follower counts.

But which creators led the way and were talked about the most in 2021?

Revealing all of the biggest and most talked about games, creators and esports pros throughout 2021, Twitter Gaming’s blog post opened some eyes to just how big some things can be on social media.

While the most talked about esports pros were headlined by Fortnite stars like Kyle ‘Mongraal’ Jackson and Kyle ‘Bugha’ Giersdorf, the content creator list looked slightly different.

With four DreamSMP members in the top 10 most talked-about creators on Twitter, here’s the full list:

Alongside the Minecraft stars, a number of international stars proved incredibly popular throughout 2021. Japanese YouTuber Colon56N topped the list, with Spaniards Auronplay and IbaiLanos and Brazilian star Felipe Neto following closely behind.

Minecraft enjoyed a monumental resurgence throughout 2021, and only time will tell whether 2022 provides the same level of success for these groundbreaking creators.