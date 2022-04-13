How to find Slime Chunks in Minecraft: Loot, spawn locations, & more

Slimes are hostile creatures in Minecraft who can be killed for slimeballs that are used for crafting various in-game items. Keep reading to find out everything about Slime chunks in Minecraft.

Minecraft’s open-world resource-scavenging gameplay is extremely exciting, to say the least. However, finding specific resources to craft tools or items can become a bit difficult at times, and many players may find themselves struggling to find Slime chunks in Minecraft.

It is important to note that Slime chunks are hostile creatures and will attack you as soon as you are spotted. For this reason, you should be extremely careful of your surroundings when hunting for slimes in the game. Without further ado, let’s dive in and check out everything that Slime chunks have to offer in Minecraft.

How to find Slime chunks in Minecraft

Slime chunks usually spawn in deep underground locations or in the swamp biomes at night. However, there are a few intricate mechanics involved with the spawning of Slime chunks in Minecraft.

These mechanics are:

Spawns in the Overworld below the 40th layer irrespective of light levels.

irrespective of light levels. Spawns in the swamp biome between layers 50 and 70 at light levels of 7 or less .

. Slime chunks can spawn anywhere except in Mushroom Fields.

Apart from these mechanics, there are also certain light-emitting blocks on which slimes can spawn randomly. These light-emitting blocks are:

Jack o’Lantern

Redstone Lamp

Respawn Anchor

Cave Vines

Torch

Blast Furnace

Furnace

Smoker

Glowing Obsidian

Soul Torch

Glow Lichen

Redstone Torch

Amethyst Bud

Brown Mushroom

If you follow all the tips mentioned above, you’ll have a lot easier time trying to find and hunt Slime chunks in Minecraft.

Drops received from Slime chunks

Killing Slime chunks in Minecraft will provide slimeballs and experience points as drops. However, the amount of resources obtained varies with every kill. You should also note that slimeballs can only be claimed by killing small slimes. This is because Slime chunks of larger sizes will split into multiple smaller chunks when killed.

Additionally, the size of the Slime chunk also has an impact on the number of resources received. Apart from all that, you can increase the number of slimeballs that you receive every time by upgrading your Looting skill in Minecraft.

Slime chunk size Slimeballs dropped Experience points received Small 0-2 (can be increased by 1 for each level upgrade to the Looting skill) 1 Medium – 2 Large – 4

Items crafted using Slimeballs in Minecraft

There are four assorted tools and items that can only be crafted using slimeballs in Minecraft. Here’s a table with all the details you might need to craft them:

Item Crafting recipe Lead 4 String, 1 Slimeball Magma Cream 1 Blaze powder, 1 Slimeball Slime Block 9 Slimeballs Sticky Piston 1 Piston, 1 Slimeball

The behavior of Slime chunks in Minecraft

Given that Slime chunks are hostile creatures, there are a few things you should know before you start hunting them. Here are a few pointers to help you along:

Slime chunks only get aggressive towards units that are found within a 16-block radius of them.

of them. These creatures can swim in the water, climb ladders, and scaffold when necessary.

when necessary. Slime chunks are one of the few creatures and mobs that continue to move around even when no players are nearby .

. Slimes travel by jumping from one spot to another and the distance of each jump depends on the size of the creature. This means that medium and large slimes can jump farther than small slimes .

. Killing large and medium Slime chunks will split them up into multiple smaller slimes, allowing you to kill them all for a healthy experience points boost.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about finding Slime chunks in Minecraft. Make sure to check out our other Minecraft guides for more useful tips and how-tos:

