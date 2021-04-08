Top 10 richest Minecraft builders: LDShadowLady, JeromeASF, Grian, more - Dexerto

The top 10 richest Minecraft architects have been revealed, showing that YouTube creators like Mumbo Jumbo and JeromeASF could be earning millions from their content.

Mojang’s sandbox hit Minecraft is well-known to be the biggest-selling game of all time, and although it released way back in 2011, it remains one of the most popular games in the world. It’s showing no sign of slowing down anytime soon, either.

One of the biggest draws of the game is without a doubt the ability to create almost anything your imagination can come up with. Despite its blocky nature, some of the most impressive custom creations in gaming are built in Minecraft.

So it’s no surprise that a huge community of content creators with massive followings has emerged from the game, with the likes of WiederDude and LDShadowLady getting millions of followers on YouTube thanks to their Minecraft videos.

But who is earning the most? Well, a new study has unveiled who the top 10 highest earning Minecraft architects on YouTube are based on their subscribers and views, and the total figures are staggering.

Who are the richest Minecraft builders?

In a new study, Bank Rate analyzed the top 100 most popular YouTubers who specialize in house building content across Minecraft, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Terraria, and The Sims 4 to figure out who earns the most from their videos.

The entire top 10 (and most of the top 20) create content for Minecraft, which shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise considering its popularity. From this data, we can see who reigns supreme when it comes to making a living from building in the popular sandbox game.

Highest earning architects in Minecraft

Ranking Creator Subscribers Average earning per video Total estimated YouTube earnings 1 LDShadowLady 5,840,000 £3,973 £3,945,387 2 Mumbo Jumbo 7,200,000 £1,618 £3,462,314 3 JeromeASF 5,380,000 £354 £3,049,213 4 Grian 6,420,000 £4,185 £2,523,619 5 WiederDude 8,090,000 £11,544 £2,100,931 6 Skeppy 4,970,000 £2,006 £1,899,869 7 MagmaMusen 5,030,000 £3,140 £1,890,077 8 Sub 5,250,000 £983 £1,737,183 9 Stacyplays 2,140,000 £718 £1,438,682 10 EthosLab 2,230,000 £515 £1,236,979

Coming in first is LDShadowLady, the eternally-optimistic British creator who could be earning almost £4 million on YouTube with her elaborate and artistically pleasing homes and towns in Minecraft.

In second place is Mumbo Jumbo, one of the most recognizable Minecraft players from the Hermitcraft Minecraft server. His extensive knowledge of redstone mechanics has helped earn him over 7 million followers and an estimated £3.4 million.

Taking the third spot on the list is JeromeASF, the American YouTuber who regularly posts Minecraft Let’s Plays, role plays, and minigames. He also produces content with The Buddies, and has amassed over 5.3 million subscribers and an estimated £3 million in earnings.

The predicted earnings in the table above show just how lucrative Minecraft can be, proving it can be far more than just a fun way to pass the time for creators that dedicate their time to the game.