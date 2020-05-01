PewDiePie stunned after finally finding long-lost Minecraft character

YouTube king Felix 'PewDiePie' Kjellberg was floored when he finally retrieved a long-lost Minecraft character he had forgotten about since 2019.

PewDiePie made his return to gaming in 2019 with the launch of his wildly successful Minecraft YouTube series. His videos on the sandbox title pull in millions of views, and are deep with lore.

During his May 1 upload, the entertainer rescued a character that he had lost since last year. The Swede was surprised after finally retrieving the forgotten animal as he thought it had gone.

Related – PewDiePie: The Documentary

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ze2DeF16-bM

Advertisement

PewDiePie rescues long-lost Minecraft pet

During his latest Minecraft episode, the YouTuber set out to rescue a character he had forgotten about over "100 days ago." Pewds gathered his trusty sidekicks Sven the dog and Joergen the horse, and set out to find the creature.

"Today we're gonna bring back what I started. But I put a parrot, it was Jacksepticye's parrot, underneath a thing under the jungle. And I forgot about him. So he's been there for a couple hundred years," he began.

After scouring the map, the 30-year-old finally found the jungle where he had trapped the green IKEA bird. "You must be starving! You must be so hungry! he said, feeding it watermelon seeds. "I can't believe he was still there! I was not sure. I thought they would de-spawn or something!"

(Timestamp 08:52 for mobile users.)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oNu2nTAduDA

Advertisement

Fans of the series will remember back in 'Part 21' uploaded in July 2019, PewDiePie had tried to tame the Green IKEA bird – which he also said looked like his friend Jacksepticeye.

However after failing to make the animal his pet, he had given up and trapped the bird in an enclosure. "You're gonna have to sit here a while until the comments tell me what to do," he said.

(Timestamp 24:37 for mobile users.)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Le7yEPA5SY

Unfortunately, it took popular YouTuber approximately 277 days to return. However it's understandable, given the incredible scale of his series.

Advertisement

PewDiePie's touching reunion with the green bird was an emotional one, and even had swelling music in the background. The scene will surely go down as another classic moment in his Minecraft series.

The YouTuber continues to dominate on the platform, boasting over 104 million subscribers to his channel. His videos consistency wrack up views, proving the Swede's content is still in high demand.