PewDiePie reveals his new impressive Avatar-inspired Minecraft world

Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg revealed his impressive Minecraft world, complete with a palace inspired by the Fire Nation from Avatar: The Last Airbender, an automatic item sorting system, and more.

PewDiePie has had many special moments on Minecraft throughout the years. For example, in June 2021, he re-created his hometown in the game. The attention to detail blew his fans away.

He decided to stop playing the game for a while, which prompted some fans to question when he’d return, if at all. However, he finally returned on December 21, 2021, and naturally, fans started losing their minds.

If that wasn’t already exciting enough, PewDiePie also gave fans a surprise tour of his Minecraft house. It’s got everything from an enormous palace, an automatic item sorting system, a bunch of automated farms, and more.

“I wanted to have an eastern style to it. I was watching Avatar: The Last Airbender when I designed it. I thought the Fire Nation kind of looked cool,” he explained.

PewDiePie’s design perfectly captures the villainous empire’s red and orange aesthetic. It has cascading layers of stone blocks mixed with shroomlight. He even included a moat, a bridge, a large archway, and more.

However, what’s inside is even more impressive. It has an automatic item sorting system. Essentially, it lets him dump items in chests, which then flow through a series of interconnected pipes until they finally reach a designated item box.

The palace grounds also include a pumpkin farm, a melon farm, a carrot farm, a beetroot farm, a creeper farm, a sheepskin farm, and more. It even has a network of villagers who manage an intricate trade system.

“We’re making money. I’m proud of my Minecraft wealth more than anything,” he said. “I love automatic farms. I don’t know what it is. There’s something about just watching stuff work on its own. It’s so satisfying. I love it.”

Last but not least, he showcased his ‘nether castle’ – which is connected to his mansion via a nether portal. “Nether used to be so scary when you were starting off, but now we control this city. I own this town.”

PewDiePie said he’s “very proud” of his Minecraft world. “Cringe YouTubers do actual house tours. Real YouTubers do Minecraft house tours,” he laughed.

He still plans on adding some “small details” here and there. But for the most part, he thinks he’s “done” and was excited to share it with his fans.