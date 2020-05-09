PewDiePie horrified after accidentally killing Minecraft pet

YouTube king Felix 'PewDiePie' Kjellberg was floored after he accidentally killed one of his Minecraft pets during his May 8 upload. The Swede was in agony over his mistake.

Ever since he first launched it in 2019, PewDiePie's Minecraft series has continued to expanded to incredible heights. From its ever-expanding cast of characters, to its surprisingly deep lore, it's captivated many.

However the Swedish entertainer's latest episode was filled with tragedy when he mistakenly killed an in-game pet. The Swede's bow and arrow betrayed him spectacularly.

PewDiePie horrified after tragic accident

The YouTuber found himself in a tricky situation when he decided to bring a pet panda back to his base. Unfortunately the creature was sitting in a boat next to a zombie, which left no room for Pewds.

"One has to go, I'm sorry. I'm sorry your friend has to die," he said. Drawing his arrow he aimed for the human-like character, but accidentally shot the bear instead, killing it instantly.

"Ahhh!" the content creator screamed, before putting his hands over his face. After a moment of silence, he finally told his viewers, "I'm not crying, you are crying. You're crying." He then jokingly defended himself "I aimed for the zombie! You saw it! I am NOT COMPLICIT!"

(Timestamp 13:51 for mobile users.)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wFFS34vcAA0

The YouTube star then informed his audience that there was another panda he could still get, so all hope was not lost. "Luckily, there is two of them," he joked, rowing away from the scene of the accident.

He then made his way back into the bamboo forest, where he got the other adorable bear into a boat. On the journey home, he told the creature, "I killed your husband, I'm so sorry. It was an accident."

After finally reaching his base, he introduced Boat Panda to the rest of his pets, and exclaimed, "Hey another fam! We did it, we did it! Goddamnit!"

This isn't the first time a beloved creature has met its end in PewDiePie's Minecraft series. His trusty horse Joergen #2 died during episode 19 when he accidentally rode his minecart under a tunnel.

In-game tragedies aside, the entertainer continues to crush it on the video platform. On May 4, the Swede announced he had signed a deal with YouTube Gaming to stream exclusively on their service.