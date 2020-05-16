PewDiePie finally discovers what happened to Minecraft pet Bengt

After months of speculation, YouTube king Felix 'PewDiePie' Kjellberg finally discovered what happened to his missing Minecraft pet Bengt. The Swedish star was baffled by his shocking fate.

The Swedish YouTuber made his return to gaming in June 2019 with the launch of his Minecraft uploads. The wildly popular series has developed a surprisingly deep lore, and an ever expanding cast of characters.

During his May 16 upload, fans finally got the answer as to where PewDiePie's pet Bengt has been this whole time. After missing several episodes, the fox's disappearance finally got a resolution.

PewDiePie discovers what happened to Minecraft pet

The YouTuber had been looking for his pet fox for the last few episodes, and promised his audience that he would figure out what had happened to him. During his latest upload, he finally searched the map for Bengt.

After coming up empty, Pewds decided to use an admin prompt to bring his pet to him. However, he then made the stunning discovery that it no longer exists. "No entity was found. There is no Bengt. I think I killed him," he revealed to viewers.

Confirming his suspicions, he tried the prompt with his dog Sven. "Yeah, it works with Sven. Let me go back to an old save." After doing so, Bengt was finally recognized and he was able to summon him.

"Huh!" he gasped. "Bengt! He loves me! You are alive!" The YouTuber then realized keeping the old save file meant losing his pet panda and Bengt's son, Beint. "I don't know what to do!" he exclaimed, before deciding to keep the fox. "Alright, Bengt is here, that's all that matters."

(Timestamp 05:45 for mobile users.)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JGOSDFxaQZY

Not only did the Swede get his beloved fox back, his iconic Swedish Meatball, which had been blown-up by a Creeper, had been reverted back to its old state, making the decision all the more easier.

Fans desperate for Bengt to return to the series can finally breathe a sigh of relief, as the adorable pet fox is finally back. Sadly, it means losing his panda – although let's be honest, his quest to get the bear was messy to say the least.

PewDiePie continues to embrace his gaming roots, as he announced in May that he had signed a deal with YouTube Gaming to stream exclusively on the platform. The Swede has lived up to his promise to incorporate live broadcasts to his channel.