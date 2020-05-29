PewDiePie changes Minecraft series' future after fan disappointment

During his May 29 upload, YouTube king Felix 'PewDiePie' Kjellberg responded to fans being sad over the conclusion of his Minecraft series. The Swede revealed his new plans for the sandbox title moving forward.

PewDiePie surprised viewers by ending his Minecraft series on May 22, stating it would be the last episode in the video's description. The star explained that he felt the content was getting "dry," and had plans to move on Terraria.

However during his latest episode of Last Week I Asked You – a segment where he reacts to viewer submissions on Reddit – the YouTuber told disappointed fans that he's not shutting the door on his fictional Bro Land just yet.

Advertisement

PewDiePie clarifies future of Minecraft videos

During his latest episode of LWIAY, PewDiePie reacted to several memes about fans being distraught at his decision to end his Minecraft segment. While the series is formally over, the YouTuber explained that it doesn't mean he won't ever play it again.

"I'll still play it! Okay. I will never stop playing Minecraft. Well, that's a lie. I just feel like I can't do them weekly if they don't update the game, he said, before reassuring viewers with a well-timed joke. "I'll make more episodes. STOP CRYING!" he yelled.

Advertisement

Those still sad about the end of this series are in luck as the Swedish star dropped more news during the episode. Pewds came across another submission where a fan asked him if he could upload his Bro Land save file so that people can experience it first hand.

"You should give people a copy of your world and see what they do with it," he read aloud, before responding with "Okay, I like that idea! I like that idea a lot. It's fairly big though. Where can I upload it, like a big file for many people to download it?"

(Topic starts at 8:56.)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K10s2eK5MRc

So while the Pewds will not be making episodic content around it for now, perhaps his community can come up with some pretty epic creations themselves. After all, who could resist the chance to get to run around with his pet dog Sven and Bengt the fox.

Advertisement

PewDiePie also responded to memes about him playing Minecraft Dungeons instead of Terraria, stating, "I'll probably still live stream Terraria, but I'll still upload a video on its own. Because it's been so long that I've played, and I need some help."

Read More: PewDiePie responds after leaking his email address twice



The entertainer's move to focus more heavily on gaming content comes off the heels of his announcement in May that he is going to focus heavily on streaming in 2020, after exclusively signing with YouTube.