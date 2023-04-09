Pentagon’s Ukraine War plans leaked on Minecraft Discord Server

Classified intelligence documents that outline American plans to aid Ukraine that leaked online were thought to have originated on a Minecraft Discord server.

We’ve all dropped some questionable content in #general from time to time, but that doesn’t usually mean leaked military secrets from the Pentagon.

The plans, which go into detail on NATO involvement in the defense of Ukraine, found their way onto Twitter and Telegram, having been leaked onto 4chan.

However, further analysis of the posts revealed that they actually originated from a Discord server focused around organizing Minecraft multiplayer lobbies.

Ukraine war plans leaked on Minecraft Discord server

An investigator at Bellingcat discovered that the Discord server had obtained ten images of complex military reports, which included casualty numbers for both Ukrainian and Russian forces, as well as detailed maps of the Kharkiv and Kherson regions.

The US government announced that it is attempting to get the posts featuring the classified documents deleted.

But Elon Musk sarcastically hit back at the announcement, saying: “Yeah, you can totally delete things from the Internet—that works perfectly and doesn’t draw attention to whatever you were trying to hide at all”.

Currently, images of the plans are still available online, though it’s unclear if the Pentagon will be able to remove them entirely.

