Minecraft creator Notch announces new game that’s “basically Minecraft 2”

Notch has announced he’s “basically” working on a Minecraft 2 project, yet the series creator assures it won’t infringe on the copyright owned by Microsoft.

Minecraft creator Markus “Notch” Persson sold the brand’s rights to Microsoft in 2014 in a deal worth $2.5 billion.

In the decade since then, developer Mojang Studios has issued dozens of game-changing updates, while also producing several spinoff games such as Minecraft Dungeons and Legends.

However, the core sandbox experience has yet to receive a traditional sequel. That may change in the future, though, based on the latest news shared by Notch.

Notch shares plans for Minecraft 2 – kind of

In a since-deleted Twitter/X poll, Notch asked followers to vote on whether he should continue developing the dungeon crawler he’s working on or build a “spiritual successor thing to Minecraft.” The overwhelming majority of votes favored the latter.

Notch explained in a follow-up post that he’s “basically announced Minecraft 2” and doesn’t care which new game he tackles first.

The developer continued, “…but I do know I’m making one, so I figured I’d absolutely be willing to give it an honest shot in the form of a spiritual successor to Minecraft.”

Fears about what his next game will be forced him to consider “[doing] the thing that people DO want and are willing to give me, somehow, even MORE cash for.”

Finally, Notch told followers he has no intention of “sneakily infringing” on the work of Mojang Studios.

While the news has generated lots of excitement, there’s plenty of skepticism filtering through the discourse as well. This is due in no small part to the developer not producing anything of note since walking away from Minecraft and Mojang.

In 2015, he co-founded development studio Rubberbrain, which never launched a game but rebranded in 2024 to Bitshift Entertainment. Notch has also expressed a desire to explore VR experiences, though nothing has come of that, either.

As such, it’s unclear if or when his new Minecraft-like endeavor will ever see the light of day.