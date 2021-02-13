Logo
New Minecraft player’s hilarious tree plant fail goes viral

Published: 13/Feb/2021 10:49

by Luke Edwards
minecraft sapling fail featured image
u/SpaceBoiArt

A new Minecraft player has gone viral after they overcomplicated the tree-growing process, creating a special one-block environment in the hopes a lone sapling would grow quicker.

Everyone has teething issues when they start learning Minecraft. Given the sheer number of things you have to learn to get properly started, like finding food, building basic utilities and gathering materials, every player has made an incorrect assumption about how the game works.

This is no less true for mechanics like farming. Setting up some sort of local farm enables players to easily gather food without having to exterminate the nearby wildlife.

Seasoned Minecraft players will know there is a big difference between how trees and food grow. Unfortunately for one new player, they got their wires crossed.

Underground Minecraft farm
minecraft.net
Farming is one of Minecraft’s most important mechanics.

Redditor u/SpaceBoiArt posted an image of his friend’s attempt to plant a tree on the r/Minecraft subreddit, and the post has exploded to over 45k upvotes.

The image shows the oak sapling placed on a fertile hoed dirt patch, with a single block water source next to it.

The player had clearly assumed planting trees echoed the farming mechanic, where players need to right-click on a patch of grass and place water nearby for it to become fertile. This allows players to grow seeds into wheat or multiply their carrots.

Minecraft sapling placed near water source.
u/SpaceBoiArt
This player’s tree planting was slightly too logical.

Seasoned Minecraft players will know, however, that you can just stick a sapling on any patch of grass. Then, provided it has enough space, it will spontaneously bloom into a harvestable source of wood.

Of course, while funny, there is some logic behind the player’s mistake. After all, trees do need water to grow, so you would expect putting a source next to a sapling would help to do just that.

However, if you’re looking for major agricultural success, you’re better off spending your time hunting down some skeletons for bone meal than creating a special one-block pool for a lone sapling.

FIFA 21 eMLS League Series Two Finals: Stream, scores, standings, highlights

Published: 12/Feb/2021 10:07 Updated: 12/Feb/2021 19:49

by David Purcell
MLS

The eMLS League Series Two Finals are upon us as the league’s top teams lock horns on EA’s FIFA 21. Follow all of the action as it unfolds with the stream, schedule, and results.

  • Quarter-finals start on Saturday, February 13.
  • Austin FC’s xbLeU is the no.1 seed and tops the standings with 27 points.
  • New York City FC’s Didychrislito leads in the official eMLS power rankings.

Some of the best FIFA 21 players in the world come together to compete for the eMLS Cup crown in March, but before that fans have a very exciting knockout phase to watch through. The League’s Series Two Finals are already upon us, with a prize pool of $15,000 at stake in this round.

In what’s slated to be one of the most exciting rounds of clashes in the competition so far, after 14 qualifying rounds we’re down to the final eight. Each will looking to cement their name as the best FIFA player in North America, facing off in games between February 13-14.

Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament!

eMLS League Series 2 essentials

eMLS League Series 2: Stream

Action will be streamed on the official MLS Twitch channel (embedded above), showing each match live. There’s also the option to watch on the MLS Soccer website or free MLS app.

eMLS League Series 2: Season standings

# Player Club PTS GP GD
1 xbLeU ATX 27 12 19
2 KingCJ0 DC 26 12 16
3 AlanAvi DAL 25 12 21
4 Didychrislito NYC 24 12 16
5 Fiddle CIN 24 12 12
6 Maloney ORL 24 12 13
7 Kid M3mito CHI 22 12 15
8 BENR SJ 21 12 3

Story so far: New York City FC’s Didychrislito hungry for FC Cincinnati’s title

High in the standings is Didychrislito, representing New York City FC, and comes into the finals with some serious momentum. The player was crowned the victor of the eMLS League Series One, presented by Coca-Cola, on January 17, following a 4-2 aggregate win over New York Red Bulls competitor Adamou.

At the top of the table is Austin FC’s xbLeU, after putting together an impressive streak of victories in Series Two so far, and just behind him is DC United’s KingCJ0. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top — as the margin of points in the top six places were so tight. Now, though, it’s all about who can perform in the knockouts.

Lastly, defending champion of Series Two, FC Cincinnati’s Fiddle, sits in fifth position this time around. It will be interesting to see if he can turn up on the big occasion to retain his crown.

eMLS League Series 2: Schedule & scores

eMLS League Series Two finals bracket
MLS
Here’s how the bracket shapes up for the eMLS League Series Two Finals.

February 13 — Quarter-finals

Fixture PST EST GMT
QF: xbLeU (Austin FC) vs BENR (San Jose Earthquakes) 12PM 3PM 8PM
QF: KingCJO (D.C. United) vs Kid M3mito (Chicago Fire) 12PM 3PM 8PM
QF: NYC_Chris (New York City FC) vs FCC Fiddle (FC Cincinnati) 12PM 3PM 8PM
QF: AlanAvi (FC Dallas) vs Maloney (Orlando City) 12PM 3PM 8PM

February 14 — Semi-finals & Grand Final

Fixture PST EST GMT
SF: TBD vs TBD 12PM 3PM 8PM
SF: TBD vs TBD 12PM 3PM 8PM
GF: TBD vs TBD 12PM 3PM 8PM

eMLS League Series 2: Highlights

Follow all of the latest reactions from the teams, players and fans during the eMLS League Series Two right here.

eMLS League Series 2: Final placements

As this event is ongoing, there are no final placements at this time.

When all matches have been played and the winners are announced, this section will be updated. More to follow…