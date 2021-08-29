MrBeast paid five-figures for Minecraft pros to build him a custom house

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson paid a professional Minecraft builder five figures to build him a home, and to no surprise, it ended up being more than just a house and looked absolutely insane.

MrBeast’s obsession with Minecraft is old news now. He’s been deeply invested in the game for a long time and has even hosted a series of challenges in his videos, including one where he gave a fan $30,000 for beating Thomas ‘TommyInnit’ Simons.

However, in one of his latest endeavors, he paid professional Minecraft builders to build him in-game houses ranging from $5 all the way up to $16,000, and whichever one got the highest rating would earn the builder $10,000. And he saved the best until last.

After teleporting him and his friends into a tunnel beneath the $16,000 house, they climbed a ladder, opened a door, and found themselves standing in a futuristic city complete with buildings, roads, cars, a bridge, a transit system, a football stadium, and more.

And the best part was, it was filled with giant superheroes doing battle. It had everything from DC Comics heroes and villains like Batman, The Joker, and Superman, to Marvel heroes and villains like Doctor Octopus, Spiderman, and more.

He even threw in a MrBeast Burger joint, too, along with a MrBeast Headquarters building complete with the logo, which earned him some bonus points. But in the end, he fell short of the mark by a single point and lost to the $5,000 home.

Most fans agreed that the $5,000 house deserved the prize. After all, it really was the perfect megabase, and it was done on less than a third of the budget.

Still, the $16,000 masterpiece was a work of art and shows how talented some Minecraft builders are, especially when trying to impress MrBeast.