Mr Beast raids Minecraft servers with 10,000 fans

Hugely popular YouTuber Mr Beast has embarked on yet another ambitious video on his gaming channel, enlisting the help of 10,000 viewers to help him overload Minecraft servers.

If there’s anyone who can pull off large scale unusual videos, it’s Mr Beast. With a subscriber base of over 40 million, and an extra 5 million on his newer gaming channel, he has enormous potential for content at his fingertips.

Advertisement

Over on his main, he is most known for crazy challenges which have recently included eating the largest slice of pizza in the world, and buying an island with lottery ticket money.

He’s also well known for his philanthropy, generously buying gifts and sending money to friends, fans, and strangers in need.

Advertisement

This time around he enlisted help from his quarter of a million user strong Discord server to see who would help him in his quest to raid Minecraft servers of increasing sizes.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DufkRlUzQD4

They began with a low-tier server to see how much it could hold, and it only reached 269 players before the server crashed.

As they moved up to the mid-tier, they created chaos by setting fire to trees and using dynamite to blow up parts of the map. As the number of people climbed, survival of the server looked increasingly unlikely, but they eventually made it to 1100.

Advertisement

Read More: GTA 6 leak drops another major hint at return to Vice City

Onto the high tier, and this time they decided to get everyone to spawn into one small obsidian box, but the connection was lost after only 750 players.

After asking permission from creators, they embarked on crashing real people’s servers. But they couldn’t hold on long as thousands of fans poured into the public servers to be a part of the YouTuber’s new video and they soon crashed.

To their surprise, a week later a few fans were still gathering within his initial servers, even building huge towering structures without being able to use creative mode.

Advertisement

Fans said it was an “epic server” and community, so they stuck around that bit longer to hang out with fellow Mr Beast fans.