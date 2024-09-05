Minecraft’s biggest stars torn over movie trailer: TommyInnit, DanDMT, more chime in

The first trailer for the live-action Minecraft movie has finally dropped, and as you would expect, the world’s biggest Minecraft personalities are all sharing their thoughts. While some aren’t too positive, others remain hopeful for the full film.

The Minecraft movie has been in some form of development for over a decade, stopping and starting over the years with various directors attached. As such, fans of the best-selling video game have been eager to finally see what the live-action experience would be like before it hits the big screen.

Article continues after ad

After years of waiting, the moment has finally arrived, with the first official trailer for the movie dropping online. While the general consensus across social media is that the movie looks “terrible”, some of the most popular and well-known Minecraft streamers have also begun to weigh in.

Mikecrack, Stampylongnose, DanTDM, and others uploaded reaction videos on their respective channels and posted on X to share additional thoughts about the first footage. Here’s what the biggest names in the space had to say.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Minecraft content creators react to movie trailer

TommyInnIt

TommyInnIt shared his initial thoughts on X, posting, “First Sonic, now Minecraft sheep. Realistic animation will ruin us all.”

The content creator then uploaded a more expansive video to YouTube reacting to the footage. In what he called a “huge moment for the Minecraft community”, Tommy unpacked the trailer and didn’t hold back his thoughts.

He initially joked that “had he been in the movie” he would have kept “all thoughts to himself” before breaking down the footage. Throughout the breakdown, Tommy called out the “excessive fur” that’s taken over the Minecraft world but did admit he would still go see the film and is “excited” to see what it is like.

Article continues after ad

DanTDM

DanTDM, one of the most followed Minecraft YouTubers in the world, has discussed in previous videos how he was invited to go to the set of the movie, with many speculating that he might even make a cameo in the project.

Article continues after ad

“It is very cool to see some of the stuff from behind the scenes actually implemented into the movie,” admitted DanTDM, before deep diving into the little Easter eggs featured throughout the trailer.

While he noted that the movie does appear to be very “tongue in cheek” with its comedy, DanTDM is “excited” for the adaptation and does “think it looks good.”

Article continues after ad

“They had a very difficult task of making something that is only out of pixels into a movie that would work on the big screen,” explained Dan. The YouTuber then added that some of the wide shots of the Minecraft world look “epic.”

Sky Does Everything

Sky Does Everything, formerly SkyDoesMinecraft, has amassed over 10 million subscribers on YouTube thanks to his constant content about the game.

As such, he was quick to share a string of comments on X after fans asked him to give his thoughts on the new trailer.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

When fans implored him to share his thoughts on the Minecraft movie, he initially replied, “Jack Black,” and “Fuzzy Creeper,” before diving much deeper. The YouTuber even revealed what his ideal “script” for the movie would be.

“Just saying, my script was about Steve being Human for like 5 seconds, getting sucked into the game by a Sentient AI (Herobrine), and having to escape to ‘the end’ game before this experienced AI does, like a race to Steve’s body IRL. JUST SAYING I THINK MY IDEA WAS BETTER.”

Article continues after ad

When fans asked if they could expect to see a cameo from him, Sky Does Everything was quick to shut that idea down.

“I am not in this and even warned them several years ago not to do this movie IRL,” he admitted on X.

Stampylongnose

As one of the most beloved Minecraft content creators, Stampylongnose quickly reacted to the new movie trailer. He uploaded a 20-minute reaction video that discusses everything from Story Mode comparisons to bizarre design choices.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Stampy’s most significant issue with the trailer game is the actual design of the Minecraft world.

Other than the block-like aesthetic, Stampy expressed that “the rest of the style has nothing to do with Minecraft” and that without the pixel art it’s “famous” for, the film “looks nothing like the game.”

The trailer’s “visual gags” – such as the Llama close-up at the end of the footage – “didn’t hit” for Stampy, and the fact that the movie is “geared towards a much younger audience” took him by surprise.

Article continues after ad

“Obviously it’s going to be a family-friendly film and should be suitable for children but Minecraft has been out for so long and is enjoyed by so many different ages. I was expecting this trailer to represent that,” added the YouTuber.

Mikecrack

With 52 million subscribers on YouTube, it’s no surprise that Minecraft fans were eager to hear what Mikecrack had to say about the new trailer.

Article continues after ad

As such, the Spanish-speaking content creator uploaded a full trailer breakdown video wherein he watched the footage for the first time and then went frame by frame to unpack each Easter egg and design from the video game.

Article continues after ad

A Minecraft movie will be released on April 4, 2025, and will star big-name actors such as Jack Black, Jason Momoa, and more.