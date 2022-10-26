Minecraft update 1.19.40 patch notes: Custom blocks, sweet berries & more

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at [email protected]

Just because the Minecraft 1.20 update has been announced it doesn’t mean the 1.19 version of the game has been ignored. In fact, the most recent Minecraft 1.19.40 update has fixed and introduced a multitude of new elements. Here are the patch notes.

Minecraft recently announced the upcoming 1.20 update, but while we don’t have a release date for that, we do have an ever-evolving game in the 1.19 Minecraft. Mojang is constantly updating the open-world experience and has released some brand new patch notes for the 2.52 update, otherwise known as Minecraft 1.19.40.

We’ve compiled all the released patch notes for the recent update so you know exactly what’s been put into the newest version of Minecraft.

Mojang The patch comes with plenty of additions and changes to make Minecraft a smoother experience.

To save endless scrolling through the many patch notes, we’ve compiled some of the biggest changes in the 1.19.40 update. These include:

Sweet Berries can now be planted. You can now plant those painful berries in your base. However, you will need to create Farmland or it will not be possible to place them down. Just be careful of the spikes when walking past them.

Any player using a keyboard in Minecraft can rejoice with the knowledge that they can now sprint when moving diagonally. This allows you to move a little faster when trying to dodge around those trees inside a forest.

While this is a useful addition, players will need to be careful when taming a new mob. The ones that follow you will now follow the player through End Portals. It’s worth keeping the ones you don’t want to be hurt behind.

One of the elements teased in Minecraft Live was a custom block creator, allowing you to make any block you want. This has been implemented in the 1.19.40 version of Minecraft.

Lastly, one of the main changes added is in creative mode. The 1.19.40 update has increased the delay for breaking the first block in Creative Mode to 800 milliseconds. Therefore reducing the chance of players accidentally breaking an extra block.

Mojang Minecraft made changes to multiple biomes, like the Ancient City.

Below are all the patch notes for Minecraft 1.19.40 update.

General

Getting killed by a renamed weapon now produces a death message with the item name

Getting killed by a mob with a renamed weapon now produces a death message with the item name

The Roofed Forest, Savanna Mutated, and Birch Forest biomes use the correct grass colors

Mobs no longer spawn within the bounds of an Ancient City

Sweet Berries can now be planted on Farmland

Changed bubble column strength to match Java Edition

Scaffolds now burn at a more correct rate, 1/4 of an item

Wither Skeletons can now spawn inside of Wither Roses

Decreased the amount of hunger used while swimming to match Java Edition

Mobs

Ravagers can now be hurt by Evoker Fangs

Increased Ravager collision box size to match Java Edition

Increased Ravager speed to match Java Edition

Librarian Villagers can now offer Enchanted Books with Curse of Vanishing and Curse of Binding

Blocks

Players swimming above Mud will not have their screen covered

Projectiles landing on Mud will not repeatedly shake

Amphibious mobs no longer have trouble pathfinding around Mud Blocks

Spectator Mode

Spectators no longer drop XP orbs when killed

Spectators no longer reset their player level when killed

Water fog is no longer removed for players in Spectator Mode

Spectator players no longer play sounds when entering/exiting bubble columns

Shulker bullets no longer follow Spectators

Spectators are now invisible to normal players

If a player is in Spectator Mode and other non-spectating players are present on the server, the spectating player won’t affect mob despawning anymore

If there are only spectating players on the server, mob despawning is now put on hold

Performance/Stability

Fixed a crash when using spawn eggs in peaceful worlds on PlayStation 4 Edition

Fixed a crash that could occur when an animated structure was loading from a Structure Block and the player left a dimension via portal

Fixed a bug which caused the game to crash when loading an Arrow with an unrecognized data value

Fixed a potential crash source in explosions

Fixed a crash that could occur when leaving a split screen session

Fixed an issue with Marketplace bundle prices not showing as free after purchasing

Added a Clear Cache button in Storage Settings for all platforms. This button clears contents of Marketplace folders (but not worlds) and might help alleviate issues downloading content

Fixed an issue where Wither effect damage would be reduced by armor

Gameplay

Keyboard players can now sprint when moving diagonally

Grove biome is now classified as “cold” and Villagers spawned there will be the snow variant

Fixed fall damage accumulating while the player is in a Trapdoor block at the top of a bubble column

Fixed an issue causing player to move in the wrong direction after turning using VR snap camera movement

Mobs

Baby Villagers will again accept flowers from Iron Golems

Guardians are no longer able to float in the air

Enabled tamed mobs that follow the player to follow the player through End Portals

Fixed an issue where Drowned could change held items when attacking

Fixed a bug where mobs with a long hit range could hit players through walls

Fixed a bug which caused Boats to disappear when pushed through a portal

When a mob is a passenger in a Boat, neither the Boat nor the mob are allowed to change dimension

NPCs can now have no name, hiding the nametag above their head

Blocks

Falling blocks no longer break when landing on double Slabs

Huge Fungus stems no longer replace partial blocks when growing from Nylium

Water texture on some waterlogged blocks no longer renders too bright when placed under other blocks

Fixed an issue which caused Redstone to output the wrong signal strength in certain configurations

Fixed several issues related to Sticky Pistons being used near world build limits

Breaking the block below a Snow-covered Flower now makes the Flower drop instead of the Snow Layer

Fixed Beacon block suddenly disappearing when seen from a distance

The book of an Enchanting Table now properly faces a nearby player

Temporarily reverted the changes to Dirt Path and Farmland collision changes, as well as Soul Sand and Mud blocks sinking while we iron out some bugs

Items

Reverted the change that caused Arrows and Tridents to stop moving

Graphical

Fixed an issue with screen position on Android devices

User Interface

Removed the “Clear Account Sign in Data” button from the Settings menu from non-Switch platforms, as it is only intended to function on Nintendo Switch

Fixed a bug where usernames could be above max size

To make finding the right thing in Settings easier, the Profile screen has been split into two new sections: General and Account

Ensured proper text-to-speech support for the revamped death screen

Fixed a bug where achievements would be disabled for some world templates

Fixed a bug in Pocket UI where items could be dropped in the dark-grey areas around the item grid in the Crafting Table screen

Fixed a bug in Pocket UI where items could be dropped in the dark-grey areas around the item grid in the inventories for the Horse, Mule, Donkey, and Llama

Fixed a bug where the death screen message was visible when the Show Death Message game rule was set to false

Fixed an issue where players couldn’t drag/drop or select items from the equipment page

Changed the color of the text descriptions for the ‘Darkness Effect Strength’ and ‘Notification Duration’ accessibility options to a lighter shade to make them more readable

Fixed a bug where death messages were sometimes too long to fit on screen

Fixed the crafting screen search string not saving correctly

Fixed an issue with the durability bar missing on inventory screens on Xbox

Fixed a bug where the sign in button on Create New World didn’t work on some platforms

The copy coordinates gamepad tooltip now uses the correct icon depending on the platform

Realms

Shortened text when uploading worlds and add-ons so it fits in the dialog

Fixed a problem where custom add-on packs could not be applied properly in Realms settings, as well as fixed a crash during pack uploading

Unlocalized text no longer appears when connecting to a Realm with an outdated client

Mobile Touch Controls

Fixed a bug where items could not be removed from the hotbar by moving them onto other items in Creative Inventory on mobile devices

Fixed an issue where the stack splitting progress bar was not aligned on touch mode

Adjusted layout of the touch toolbar and status effect icons based on user feedback

Fixed a bug that prevented scrolling through the Village trade list on mobile devices

When the auto-jumping feature is enabled, the player will now automatically jump out of water when moving toward a block on land

In Creative Mode while using touch input with Action Buttons off, the delay for breaking the first block has been increased to 800 milliseconds. This reduces the chance of breaking a block by accident

Added support for dragging and dropping with touch gestures in the inventory

Double tapping ‘descend’ now toggles off flight in Joystick touch control modes

Updated the positioning of status effects for Pocket UI

The inventory button for touch devices is now reset to its default appearance after closing the inventory

Fixed an issue where players couldn’t swap unstackable items with touch controls

Improved the images for the three control schemes in the touch settings menu

Custom Block Geometry

We have released custom block geometry in this version of Minecraft. This means that anyone can make a custom block with their own custom geometry and textures WITHOUT turning on the Holiday Creator Features experimental toggle in settings

Those are all the patch notes for the 1.19.40 Minecraft update. Be sure to check out some of our other handy Minecraft guides:

