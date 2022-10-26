Minecraft update 1.19.40 patch notes: Custom blocks, sweet berries & more

Just because the Minecraft 1.20 update has been announced it doesn’t mean the 1.19 version of the game has been ignored. In fact, the most recent Minecraft 1.19.40 update has fixed and introduced a multitude of new elements. Here are the patch notes.
Minecraft recently announced the upcoming 1.20 update, but while we don’t have a release date for that, we do have an ever-evolving game in the 1.19 Minecraft. Mojang is constantly updating the open-world experience and has released some brand new patch notes for the 2.52 update, otherwise known as Minecraft 1.19.40.
We’ve compiled all the released patch notes for the recent update so you know exactly what’s been put into the newest version of Minecraft.
Major changes and additions in Minecraft 1.19.40 update
To save endless scrolling through the many patch notes, we’ve compiled some of the biggest changes in the 1.19.40 update. These include:
Sweet Berries can now be planted. You can now plant those painful berries in your base. However, you will need to create Farmland or it will not be possible to place them down. Just be careful of the spikes when walking past them.
Any player using a keyboard in Minecraft can rejoice with the knowledge that they can now sprint when moving diagonally. This allows you to move a little faster when trying to dodge around those trees inside a forest.
While this is a useful addition, players will need to be careful when taming a new mob. The ones that follow you will now follow the player through End Portals. It’s worth keeping the ones you don’t want to be hurt behind.
One of the elements teased in Minecraft Live was a custom block creator, allowing you to make any block you want. This has been implemented in the 1.19.40 version of Minecraft.
Lastly, one of the main changes added is in creative mode. The 1.19.40 update has increased the delay for breaking the first block in Creative Mode to 800 milliseconds. Therefore reducing the chance of players accidentally breaking an extra block.
Minecraft 1.19.40 update patch notes
Below are all the patch notes for Minecraft 1.19.40 update.
General
- Getting killed by a renamed weapon now produces a death message with the item name
- Getting killed by a mob with a renamed weapon now produces a death message with the item name
- The Roofed Forest, Savanna Mutated, and Birch Forest biomes use the correct grass colors
- Mobs no longer spawn within the bounds of an Ancient City
- Sweet Berries can now be planted on Farmland
- Changed bubble column strength to match Java Edition
- Scaffolds now burn at a more correct rate, 1/4 of an item
- Wither Skeletons can now spawn inside of Wither Roses
- Decreased the amount of hunger used while swimming to match Java Edition
Mobs
- Ravagers can now be hurt by Evoker Fangs
- Increased Ravager collision box size to match Java Edition
- Increased Ravager speed to match Java Edition
- Librarian Villagers can now offer Enchanted Books with Curse of Vanishing and Curse of Binding
Blocks
- Players swimming above Mud will not have their screen covered
- Projectiles landing on Mud will not repeatedly shake
- Amphibious mobs no longer have trouble pathfinding around Mud Blocks
Spectator Mode
- Spectators no longer drop XP orbs when killed
- Spectators no longer reset their player level when killed
- Water fog is no longer removed for players in Spectator Mode
- Spectator players no longer play sounds when entering/exiting bubble columns
- Shulker bullets no longer follow Spectators
- Spectators are now invisible to normal players
- If a player is in Spectator Mode and other non-spectating players are present on the server, the spectating player won’t affect mob despawning anymore
- If there are only spectating players on the server, mob despawning is now put on hold
Performance/Stability
- Fixed a crash when using spawn eggs in peaceful worlds on PlayStation 4 Edition
- Fixed a crash that could occur when an animated structure was loading from a Structure Block and the player left a dimension via portal
- Fixed a bug which caused the game to crash when loading an Arrow with an unrecognized data value
- Fixed a potential crash source in explosions
- Fixed a crash that could occur when leaving a split screen session
- Fixed an issue with Marketplace bundle prices not showing as free after purchasing
- Added a Clear Cache button in Storage Settings for all platforms. This button clears contents of Marketplace folders (but not worlds) and might help alleviate issues downloading content
- Fixed an issue where Wither effect damage would be reduced by armor
Gameplay
- Keyboard players can now sprint when moving diagonally
- Grove biome is now classified as “cold” and Villagers spawned there will be the snow variant
- Fixed fall damage accumulating while the player is in a Trapdoor block at the top of a bubble column
- Fixed an issue causing player to move in the wrong direction after turning using VR snap camera movement
Mobs
- Baby Villagers will again accept flowers from Iron Golems
- Guardians are no longer able to float in the air
- Enabled tamed mobs that follow the player to follow the player through End Portals
- Fixed an issue where Drowned could change held items when attacking
- Fixed a bug where mobs with a long hit range could hit players through walls
- Fixed a bug which caused Boats to disappear when pushed through a portal
- When a mob is a passenger in a Boat, neither the Boat nor the mob are allowed to change dimension
- NPCs can now have no name, hiding the nametag above their head
Blocks
- Falling blocks no longer break when landing on double Slabs
- Huge Fungus stems no longer replace partial blocks when growing from Nylium
- Water texture on some waterlogged blocks no longer renders too bright when placed under other blocks
- Fixed an issue which caused Redstone to output the wrong signal strength in certain configurations
- Fixed several issues related to Sticky Pistons being used near world build limits
- Breaking the block below a Snow-covered Flower now makes the Flower drop instead of the Snow Layer
- Fixed Beacon block suddenly disappearing when seen from a distance
- The book of an Enchanting Table now properly faces a nearby player
- Temporarily reverted the changes to Dirt Path and Farmland collision changes, as well as Soul Sand and Mud blocks sinking while we iron out some bugs
Items
- Reverted the change that caused Arrows and Tridents to stop moving
Graphical
- Fixed an issue with screen position on Android devices
User Interface
- Removed the “Clear Account Sign in Data” button from the Settings menu from non-Switch platforms, as it is only intended to function on Nintendo Switch
- Fixed a bug where usernames could be above max size
- To make finding the right thing in Settings easier, the Profile screen has been split into two new sections: General and Account
- Ensured proper text-to-speech support for the revamped death screen
- Fixed a bug where achievements would be disabled for some world templates
- Fixed a bug in Pocket UI where items could be dropped in the dark-grey areas around the item grid in the Crafting Table screen
- Fixed a bug in Pocket UI where items could be dropped in the dark-grey areas around the item grid in the inventories for the Horse, Mule, Donkey, and Llama
- Fixed a bug where the death screen message was visible when the Show Death Message game rule was set to false
- Fixed an issue where players couldn’t drag/drop or select items from the equipment page
- Changed the color of the text descriptions for the ‘Darkness Effect Strength’ and ‘Notification Duration’ accessibility options to a lighter shade to make them more readable
- Fixed a bug where death messages were sometimes too long to fit on screen
- Fixed the crafting screen search string not saving correctly
- Fixed an issue with the durability bar missing on inventory screens on Xbox
- Fixed a bug where the sign in button on Create New World didn’t work on some platforms
- The copy coordinates gamepad tooltip now uses the correct icon depending on the platform
Realms
- Shortened text when uploading worlds and add-ons so it fits in the dialog
- Fixed a problem where custom add-on packs could not be applied properly in Realms settings, as well as fixed a crash during pack uploading
- Unlocalized text no longer appears when connecting to a Realm with an outdated client
Mobile Touch Controls
- Fixed a bug where items could not be removed from the hotbar by moving them onto other items in Creative Inventory on mobile devices
- Fixed an issue where the stack splitting progress bar was not aligned on touch mode
- Adjusted layout of the touch toolbar and status effect icons based on user feedback
- Fixed a bug that prevented scrolling through the Village trade list on mobile devices
- When the auto-jumping feature is enabled, the player will now automatically jump out of water when moving toward a block on land
- In Creative Mode while using touch input with Action Buttons off, the delay for breaking the first block has been increased to 800 milliseconds. This reduces the chance of breaking a block by accident
- Added support for dragging and dropping with touch gestures in the inventory
- Double tapping ‘descend’ now toggles off flight in Joystick touch control modes
- Updated the positioning of status effects for Pocket UI
- The inventory button for touch devices is now reset to its default appearance after closing the inventory
- Fixed an issue where players couldn’t swap unstackable items with touch controls
- Improved the images for the three control schemes in the touch settings menu
Custom Block Geometry
- We have released custom block geometry in this version of Minecraft. This means that anyone can make a custom block with their own custom geometry and textures WITHOUT turning on the Holiday Creator Features experimental toggle in settings
Those are all the patch notes for the 1.19.40 Minecraft update. Be sure to check out some of our other handy Minecraft guides:
