Minecraft player shows how terrifying placing too many bats can be

A Minecraft player has gone viral after testing just how many bats they could spawn on a single block at once, and the result is truly terrifying!

Since it was released in 2009, Minecraft has added plenty of unique mobs and monsters for players to find scattered across the different biomes in-game.

One of the most unusual mobs that can be found in Minecraft are bats, for their ability to hang upside down from any block, which is often a frightening sight for those exploring caverns on their hunt for diamonds and other materials.

While the bats don’t deal any damage, their frantic movements can still make them quite annoying to deal with, especially in low lighting.

Unfortunately, bats do not drop any experience or items for players to collect, which also makes them the mob with the least impact on gameplay in Minecraft.

However, u/necromax28 uncovered a bizarre use for them with a clever mechanic in Minecraft’s creative mode, revealing that there was “no limit” to the number of bats that players could place on a single block.

Necromax28 revealed their intentions to push this unusual trick to its limits, after sharing a clip of this "bat bomb" with the Minecraft subreddit on September 8.

After spawning hundreds of bats on a single stone block, the Minecraft player stood back and destroyed the stone they were resting on, unleashing a horde of the mobs in their direction.

The bats quickly swarmed the player's screen, resulting in a terrifying clip of them being surrounded from all angles by the creatures. Thankfully these bats were spawned in creative mode, making it much easier to escape situations like this compared to Minecraft's standard survival mode.

This unusual clip quickly went viral on Reddit, receiving tons of support from fellow Minecraft fans for discovering this bizarre trick and it racked up over 34,000 upvotes in less than 24 hours.