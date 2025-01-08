Minecraft makes Lodestones available to everyone in major recipe change

Minecraft has rung in the new year with a slew of test features that introduce new pig variations, a less cumbersome Lodestone crafting recipe, and atmospheric leaves to make biomes more immersive.

Minecraft updates have been packed with features that improve existing mechanics and add more options to wildlife and biomes already in the game.

The newest round of test features have aimed to continue the expansions with additions to the adorable wild pigs players can tame, and important recipes used by more adventures.

Improved Lodestone crafting is now being tested

The Lodestone is an extremely rare and important item in Minecraft that acts as a waypoint. Players who craft one can set it in their base or an important location on the map and attune a compass to it. This will allow them to easily locate the position marked.

Currently, crafting a Lodestone isn’t an easy task. It requires eight Chiseled Blocks and one Netherite Ingot. Netherite is obtained in the Nether as scrap. One Netherite Ingot requires four Netherite Scraps and four Gold Ingots to craft. This can make the process of obtaining a Lodestone quite difficult for many players.

However, in the test features breakdown provided by the Minecraft website, Lodestone is about to become a staple item. Instead of the expensive Netherite Ingot, players will be able to craft Lodestone using eight Chiseled Blocks and an Iron Ingot. The change makes it possible to craft Lodestones early in the game.

In addition to this exciting change, two new pig variations are being added, and falling leaves will now flutter down from the trees of all biomes. Those who collect these leaves can use them to create Leaf Litter decorations – perfect for all the Minecraft woodland enthusiasts out there.

The test features also include a new way to make Yellow and White die. Wildflowers will now spawn in meadows, birch forests, and old growth birch forests. These can be harvested for dye-making flowers.

With new pigs to tame, flowers to harvest, and Lodestones to craft, Minecraft players in Java Snapshots have plenty to keep themselves busy until the next major update.