What is The Portal Pile in Minecraft Legends: How to play, rewards, more

Minecraft Legends’ Lost Legends & I mode has a fantastic adventure to explore – but what is The Portal Pile in Minecraft Legends and how can you play? Here’s everything you need to know.

Minecraft Legends has a variety of adventures to take part in, from destroying the Piglins in the campaign to gathering a powerful army capable of destroying other players in Versus Mode to exploring the short experiences in Lost Legends & I.

So, what is Lost Legends & I and what is The Portal Pile? More importantly, how can you get involved in the monthly adventures in Lost Legends & I and get hold of those exclusive rewards? We’ve got everything you need to know to ensure you don’t miss out on anything.

Mojang / Blackbird Interactive

What is Lost Legends & I?

Lost Legends & I is an ever-changing game mode that’s separate from the likes of the campaign or PvP experience, Versus Mode.

With new adventures every month, this game mode is where you go to try out what are essentially minigames. Some require you to survive and protect, while others will be entirely different. On top of the minigames, you will last be able to buy different experiences and purchase a fun creator which may let you create your own minigames, although its use has not been confirmed yet.

What is The Portal Pile: How to play & rewards

Mojang / Blackbird Interactive

What is The Portal Pile

The Portal Pile is the first Lost Legend in the Lost Legends & I game mode. It can be played single-player or with friends and is a pretty hectic adventure.

Essentially, you are spawned in a village with no defenses. You then have an extremely short time to use your Allays to gather resources and build up some protection before the first wave of Piglins comes in. Survive 20 waves and you will complete The Portal Pile.

How to play The Portal Pile

To play The Portal Pile in Minecraft Legends you’ll need to navigate to the Lost Legends & I game mode. Once there, The Portal Pile will be waiting for you under the My Lost Legends section. Simply select the game, invite friends, or play alone and the game will begin.

The Portal Pile rewards

Upon completing all 20 waves of Piglins in The Portal Pile, you’ll be awarded the Buster Hero Skin for your character.

This skin can be equipped onto your hero in both single-player, co-op, and PvP adventures, allowing you to boast your skill as a fighter and defender.

That’s everything you need to know about The Portal Pile in Minecraft Legends. While finding some companions to fight with, take a look at some of our other handy Minecraft Legends guides and content:

