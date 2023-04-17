Minecraft Legends: Achievement & Trophy list

Minecraft Achievement and Trophy hunters will be delighted to find out that they can unlock a variety of accomplishments in Minecraft Legends – but how many are there and how can you get hold of them? Let’s find out.

One of the best things about playing a new game is the Achievements and Trophies. They help you boast about your expertise and show off how much you’ve enjoyed the game. Luckily, with Minecraft Legends, plenty of new Achievements are available for you to grab.

This open-world strategy game sees you, and a variety of allies fighting to destroy the nasty Piglins and send them back into the nether. It features some tricky battles, clever techniques, and a lot of exploring, making it perfect for getting a few Achievements or Trophies.

How many Trophies & Achievements are in Minecraft Legends?

Currently, there are 30 achievements you can unlock in Minecraft Legends when playing on the PC or Xbox. As it typically works with PlayStation Trophies, there are 31 you can unlock, with one extra being awarded when you collect all Trophies for Minecraft Legends.

It’s worth noting that some of these achievements and trophies will have some spoilers in them so proceed with caution.

Minecraft Legends: All Trophies & Achievements

Impressive Gifts: Complete the tutorial.

Complete the tutorial. Ridin’ the Grain Train: Spend 2 minutes bugged by speed wheat in a single world.

Spend 2 minutes bugged by speed wheat in a single world. With Light Comes Hope: Destroy the Night Beacon Base.

Destroy the Night Beacon Base. No Time for Swine: Defeat 1,000 Piglins in a single world.

Defeat 1,000 Piglins in a single world. Banner Expert: Give 25 orders from Banner View in a single world.

Give 25 orders from Banner View in a single world. Unnatural Aim: Forge an alliance with the skeletons.

Forge an alliance with the skeletons. Excitable New Friends: Forge an alliance with the creepers.

Forge an alliance with the creepers. They REALLY Like That Flower: Forge an alliance with the zombies.

Forge an alliance with the zombies. Working Together: Play a game of co-op.

Play a game of co-op. Bulldozer: Destroy a base in under 7 minutes!

Destroy a base in under 7 minutes! Resource Reinforcements: Open 5 Allay Chests in a single world.

Open 5 Allay Chests in a single world. Riding in Style: Ride all of the different mounts in a single world.

Ride all of the different mounts in a single world. Soothe the Scars: Cure 20,000 netherrack blocks in a single world.

Cure 20,000 netherrack blocks in a single world. Are These Made of Nether Wart? Destroy 250 piglin buildings in a single world.

Destroy 250 piglin buildings in a single world. Bounty of the Overworld: Gather 1,000 wood and stone and 125 iron, coal, redstone, and diamond in a single world.

Gather 1,000 wood and stone and 125 iron, coal, redstone, and diamond in a single world. Became the Hunted: Defeat the Beast.

Defeat the Beast. Broken: Defeat the Unbreakable.

Defeat the Unbreakable. More Than It Could Chew: Defeat the Devourer.

Defeat the Devourer. Defender of the Overworld: Defeat the Great Hog.

Defeat the Great Hog. Variety is the Spice of Life: Build all the different improvements at the Well of Fate in a single world.

Build all the different improvements at the Well of Fate in a single world. I Can See My Village From Here: Spend 20 minutes buffed by bouncecaps in a single world.

Spend 20 minutes buffed by bouncecaps in a single world. Legendary Hero: Defeat the campaign on Legendary.

Defeat the campaign on Legendary. Wheeeeeeeeee! Glide for 30 seconds consecutively on the Big Beak or Brilliant Beetle.

Glide for 30 seconds consecutively on the Big Beak or Brilliant Beetle. The Way of the Sword: Defeat another player with your sword in Versus Mode.

Defeat another player with your sword in Versus Mode. Nailbiter: Defeat an opponent with less than 10% of your HQ’s health remaining in Versus Mode.

Defeat an opponent with less than 10% of your HQ’s health remaining in Versus Mode. Bringing Out the Big Blocks: Construct 3 host towers within attack range of one another.

Construct 3 host towers within attack range of one another. All-Star Cast: Collect all the Firsts in a single world.

Collect all the Firsts in a single world. Feed the Flames: Gather 2,400 lapis in 30 minutes or less in Versus Mode

Gather 2,400 lapis in 30 minutes or less in Versus Mode One Boom at a Time: Give 10 individual orders to creepers from Banner View in a single world.

Give 10 individual orders to creepers from Banner View in a single world. Full Force: Give an army of 80 mobs in order.

If those achievements look tempting to you then be sure to take a look at our other Minecraft Legends guides and content to help you get hold of any trophy or achievement you could need:

