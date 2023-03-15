Minecraft: How to get Pumpkin Seeds & what are they used for?

Pumpkin Seeds are an extremely useful item in Minecraft and can be used in a variety of different ways. So, here’s how to get Minecraft Pumpkin Seeds and what they can be used for in your own game.

With so many elements already in Minecraft and more to come soon with the upcoming Trails & Tales update, many can find themselves a little confused with an item’s uses. This can be the case with the Pumpkin Seed, especially since they have multiple uses past just growing food.

So, here’s everything you need to know about the often tricky-to-find Pumpkin Seeds along with what they’re for and how you can get hold of your own.

What are Pumpkin Seeds for in Minecraft?

Mojang Pumpkins are a great food source in Minecraft.

Thankfully, Pumpkin Seeds have a lot of different uses in Minecraft, making them a handy resource to keep hold of as you build your home or explore your new world. Here are all the ways you can use Pumpkin Seeds in Minecraft.

Growing Pumpkins

Naturally, the first way you can use Pumpkin Seeds in Minecraft is to grow Pumpkins. Simply plant the seed down and leave one block open next to it so the Pumpkin has space to grow.

Then either use Bonemeal on it or wait until a Pumpkin fully grows. It’s relatively simple to do and will let you craft food like Pumpkin Pie, making sure you never go hungry on your exploration through new biomes.

Breed Chickens

Interestingly, a rather hidden use for Pumpkin Seeds is to breed Chickens. Now, it’s worth mentioning that it’s probably much easier to use normal Wheat Seeds to do this but, if you happen to have Pumpkin Seeds on you and need to breed some Chickens, you can.

Tame Parrots

In a similar way to breeding Chickens, you can use any type of seed to tame a Parrot, allowing a feathery friend to help warn you of any dangers and sit gracefully on your shoulder.

Again, Pumpkin Seeds are much rarer than Wheat Seeds but they can be used if you find yourself in a Jungle with only one Parrot and some Pumpkin Seeds. Just approach carefully, and feed it as many seeds as you can until a heart appears.

How to get Pumpkin Seeds in Minecraft

Mojang Crafting Pumpkin Seeds in Minecraft is easy, as long as you have a Pumpkin.

Pumpkin Seeds can be a little tricky to get hold of in Minecraft. After all, there are only two ways you can find them: grow them or find them.

The first is to locate a patch of pre-grown Pumpkins. Simply harvest these, place one in your crafting table and it will create four Pumpkin Seeds then you can grow your own to create a repeatable resource.

The second is to find them inside chests when looting villages, caves, or other rarer landmarks. They often appear inside chests, but it’s definitely more of a risk than looking for pre-grown crops.

So, that’s everything you need to know about Minecraft Pumpkin Seeds as well as where to find them and what you can use them for. While hunting for either a Parrot or a Pumpkin patch, take a look at some of our other handy Minecraft guides and content.

