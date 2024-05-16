Minecraft fans convinced 15th anniversary ad hides Jujutsu Kaisen reference

The 15th anniversary adverts for Minecraft may have a not-so-subtle reference to an iconic scene from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Major spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga will appear after the Twitter post, including important plot relevant scenes that have yet to be adapted for the anime!

Minecraft is well-known for its crossovers, with skins based on numerous multimedia franchises. These include series like Godzilla, Mega Man, SpongeBob, Sonic the Hedgehog, Dungeons & Dragons, and Disney’s animated movies.

One major franchise that Minecraft has yet to cross over with is Jujutsu Kaisen, which is something Fortnite has already accomplished. Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most popular manga/anime franchises in the world, set in a land where sorcerers use Curses to protect humanity from supernatural beings.

A new post on the official Minecraft Twitter/X account has announced a half-off sale to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the franchise. Eagle-eyed Jujutsu Kaisen fans noticed something familiar about one of the images in the ad.

The image showing Steve in front of a sliced zombie is composed in a nearly identical way to the panel in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, where Sukuna kills Gojo by slicing him in half. This is one of the series’ most shocking and brutal scenes, so it’s surprising to see it referenced on a Minecraft social media post.

Naturally, Jujutsu Kaisen fans loved the reference and posted the image constantly in response to the photo. There were also edits depicting Steve as Sukuna and Gojo as the poor zombie, including the zombie saying the famous “Nah, I’d win” quote. (Spoiler – He did not win.)

The fact that the ad promotes Minecraft being “half off” means that this was almost certainly a reference to Gojo’s death. While the scene has yet to be adapted for the Jujutsu Kaisen anime, it quickly earned memetic status online, where people post it without caring about spoilers.

If Minecraft eventually has a Jujutsu Kaisen crossover, plenty of people online will rush to recreate the infamous Sukuna vs. Gojo fight on YouTube. Until then, it’s up to the official Minecraft social media accounts to give the doomed Gojo his props.