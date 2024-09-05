Minecraft creator has “weird” feelings about new movie trailer

Minecraft’s creator Markus ‘Notch’ Persson has spoken up about the newly released movie trailer, stating that he has “weird” feelings about it.

Minecraft has become so much more than just a block indie title released by Swedish developers Mojang. From its humble beginnings all the way back in 2009, the game has sprouted numerous new versions, spinoff titles, and now even an entire live-action movie soon to be released.

Being such a momentous project, the internet has been abuzz, excited to see what the new movie might look like. And now we finally have a look at what we can expect from the feature film, including an interesting visual style that blends both live-action and animation together.

The original creator of Minecraft has chimed in and given his take on the trailer, stating that he has rather “weird” feelings about it.

Sharing the movie trailer based on his creation, Notch had this to say: “Ok I’m in. Wow this is a weird feeling.”

Evidently, this shows the creator is on board with the film based, willing to see how it all pans out at the very least. But Notch still in disbelief by how far the blocky little game has come.

He also confirmed that he does not have a cameo or feature in the film, which may come as a disappointment for fans of the franchise. Though given his controversial past and subsequent departure from Mojang, this may not come as much of a surprise.

The trailer itself also stirred a bit of commotion among fans, as many slammed it for looking “terrible”. Some, however, say that the film might just be so bad that it ends up being good – but we won’t know until the movie drops in April next year.

We also learned from co-creator Jeb Bergensten that the new Minecraft movie is very much director Jared Hess’ vision. Featuring big names like Jack Black and Jason Mamoa, it’s shaping up to be one of the biggest movie releases of 2025.