Minecraft Creaking Heart: How to make, location and uses

The Garden Awakens update has arrived in Minecraft, bringing with it a brand new biome kitted out with new blocks, plants, features, and of course, the highly anticipated Creaking Heart.

One of the best things about Minecraft is how much players have to discover. Whether it’s locating the new Pale Garden biome, learning how to craft Armor Trims, or discovering how to tame certain animals like wolves or even horses. Some elements are handed to players, but others are shrouded in mystery.

One brand new mystery is the Creaking Heart, which is directly linked to the brand-new mob. So, to fix that confusion, here’s all you need to know about Minecrafts new Creaking Heart.

What is the Creaking Heart?

The Creaking Heart is essentially the unique block that controls the Creaking mob and renders them invincible. Think of the mob like puppets to the Creaking Heart.

When you destroy this block, the Creaking will be destroyed, making it a particularly vital block to find if you’re in the Pale Garden at night.

Where to find

Dexerto/Mojang The Creaking Heart is best found glowing in trees.

As previously mentioned, the Creaking Heart is only found in The Pale Garden inside Pale Oak Trees. We suggest searching around the Pale Garden during the day to find the block, that way you won’t be in danger and will be able to mark it when you need to destroy it.

Alternatively, while it’s more dangerous, players can hit the Creaking mob to force them to emit particles toward the Creaking Heart block. Simply hit the mob and follow the particles and you should find their Heart.

It’s also worth noting that if you’re in a large Pale Garden biome, there will likely be more than one around, with the mobs all being controlled by different Hearts, so keep an eye out for multiple.

How to get & craft

Dexerto/Mojang The Creaking Heart is mined with a Silk Touch Pickaxe.

If destroying the Creaking Heart isn’t your aim, you’ll need to grab a Silk Touch pickaxe as the block can’t be picked up by normal means and will only work with the enchanted tool. For help on enchanting your pickaxe, check out our guide.

How to craft

Dexerto/Mojang Only two ingredients are needed for the Creaking Heart.

Alternatively, players can craft the item for themselves, allowing them to place it anywhere and terrorize their friends. To do so, you’ll need the following items:

2 Pale Oak logs

1 block of Resin

To grab Pale Oak Logs, simply head to the Pale Garden biome and chop down a tree, you’ll get two logs in no time. Then, for a block of Resin, you’ll need to destroy the Creaking Heart, which will drop Resin clumps. Then, place nine in your crafting table and create a Resin block.

Once you have all the resources, place your Resin block in the center of the crafting table and put the logs above and below it, like the image above. With that, your Creaking Heart will be crafted.

Creaking Heart uses

A Creaking Heart can be used to cause chaos outside of the Pale Garden. Essentially, this acts like a spawner but for Creaking mobs.

So, if you place this down with two Pale Oak logs facing the same way as the Heart, you’ll be able to light up the resin inside, activating the block and spawning a Creaking.

So, that’s all you need to know about Minecraft’s Creaking Heart block. While exploring the Pale Garden, be sure to check out the game’s best seeds, some ideal house design ideas, or some of the best shaders for the new update.