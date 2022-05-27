Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update release date set as new details revealed

Minecraft’s highly-anticipated The Wild Update has finally received a release date, and the massive content update will be here sooner than you think.

Since its release in 2011, Minecraft has maintained a massive player base making it one of the most played and viewed video games each year. It’s managed to stay popular over the last decade thanks to its regular content updates.

These updates usually focused on making major changes to some of Minecraft’s core components. The most recent of which overhauled the game’s Caves and Cliffs biomes changing the way terrain generates.

Now, players are looking forward to The Wild Update which is set to add an assortment of new mobs, blocks, biomes, and more! Thanks to an announcement from Mojang, we now know when the update is set to arrive.

Minecraft The Wild Update release date

According to Mojang, The Wild Update is set to release on Tuesday, June 7. The update aims to make the Overworld dimension both beautiful and terrifying with all of its wild new additions.

The update will release simultaneously across all platforms including Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and Windows (Java and Bedrock editions).

What’s new in Minecraft The Wild Update?

In Minecraft 1.19, Mojang is bringing an assortment of new blocks, mobs, and biomes all of which are listed below:

New Mobs

The Warden (Hostile)

Allay

Frog

Tadpole

Frogspawn

New Biomes

Deep Dark

Mangrove Swamp

New Blocks

Sculk

Sculk Vein

Sculk Sensor

Sculk Catalyst

Sculk Shrieker

Mangrove Log

Mangrove Leaves

Mangrove Roots

Muddle Mangrove

Mud

Froglight Block

Boat with a chest

New Structures

Ancient City (Deep Dark)

Mangrove Trees (Mangrove Swamp)

The Deep Dark is meant to add on to the sense of exploration players feel when exploring caves. However, the risk may not be worth the reward. With The Warden skulking about, even players with high-level gear will have a hard time exploring ancient cities.

The Wild Update is almost here, and players can experience all it has to offer on June 7.