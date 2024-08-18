IShowSpeed & Kai Cenat hardcore Minecraft stream: How to watch, death counter & more

IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat are working together to beat Minecraft in a hardcore run, one where a single death from either of them will set them back to the beginning.

While Minecraft may not seem as difficult as a game like Elden Ring, part of the challenge in this run is Speed and Kai having to work together. That, and “beating” Minecraft requires a ton of steps. Taking down the Ender Dragon isn’t exactly easy for inexperienced players.

But, how long do they plan on streaming? What do they actually have to do to beat Minecraft, and how many times have they fallen short of that goal so far?

If you’re looking to learn everything you can about Kai Cenat & IShowSpeed’s Minecraft stream, we’ve got you covered.

How to watch Kai Cenat & IShowSpeed’s Minecraft stream

Both of these streamers will be live on their respective channels – IShowSpeed’s YouTube channel and Kai on Twitch – for the duration of the livestream, and both feeds show both streamer’s face cams. So, the choice between IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat‘s feeds is up to whose gameplay you’d rather see.

How long will the Minecraft stream be?

At the time of writing, IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat are streaming until they finish. It isn’t clear how long that’ll take, especially considering it took them 13 hours worth of attempts to get to the Ender Dragon before they ultimately died to it.

In order to beat Minecraft, they’ll have to take down the Ender Dragon. But beating it isn’t easy, and it’ll require both a portal to The End and enough gear to take down the boss. This process takes a while.

IShowSpeed & Kai Cenat Minecraft Stream death counter

So far, Kai Cenat & IShowSpeed needed to restart their run eight times. They were picking up steam on that last run, but failed at the very last leg when fighting the Ender Dragon.

But, who died before that and caused them to reset the run?

At the time of writing, Kai Cenat has died four times while IShowSpeed died three, in terms of who forced the run to be reset.

For fights with the Ender Dragon, the two streamers have chosen to fight on regardless of if one of them dies. Runs where they get all the way to The End won’t count toward one or the other.

Currently, IShowSpeed & Kai Cenat’s longest run clocks in at seven hours and 33 minutes, which was the run where they died to the Ender Dragon.

This isn’t Kai and Speed’s first challenge they’ve undertaken together, either. Weeks before the Minecraft run, these two conquered Chained Together while being literally chained together.

That’s everything we know about Kai Cenat & IShowSpeed’s Minecraft hardcore stream. We’ll keep you updated as they get closer to completion.