Is Minecraft 2 actually happening? Notch’s sequel teases explained

Is Minecraft 2 in the works? Here’s everything we know about original creator Notch’s plans for a follow-up to the best-selling video game.

Minecraft is one of the most popular and best-selling video games of all time. You’d be hard-pressed to find someone who hasn’t at least heard of the game and with the live-action film set to release in April 2025, the beloved IP is continuing to assert itself as a cultural force.

Article continues after ad

Initially released back in 2009, Minecraft has grown from strength to strength but despite its immense popularity, a sequel has never been made. Rather, devs have continued to update the original with new content every so often. While fans have been begging for a follow to be made throughout the past decade, talks of Minecraft 2 have now ramped up massively.

So is Minecraft 2 actually happening? If so, what could this potential follow-up look like? Here is everything we know so far.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Minecraft creator Notch announces plans for “spiritual successor”

While Markus “Notch” Persson was the original mind behind Minecraft, he no longer owns the rights to the IP, having sold the brand to Microsoft in 2014 in a historic deal worth $2.5 billion.

Since then, developer Mojang Studios has taken over, introducing dozens of game-changing updates, quality-of-life improvements, and more. What’s more, Mojang has also expanded the Minecraft universe via multiple spinoff titles like Minecraft Dungeons and Legends.

The possibility that Minecraft 2 might be a reality came to light after Minecraft creator Notch created a poll on X (formerly Twitter) on January 1, 2025.

Article continues after ad

In the poll, Notch asked users to vote on whether he should continue development on a dungeon crawler project he’s working on or instead build a “spiritual successor thing to Minecraft.”

The post unsurprisingly blew up online, with many jumping at the chance to chime in and encourage Notch to shift its focus to a Minecraft sequel.

Article continues after ad

At the time of writing, almost 300,000 X users have voted, with 81% of the votes in favor of Notch pivoting to “make Minecraft 2.”

Article continues after ad

Will Microsoft and Mojang be involved in Notch’s Minecraft 2?

When asked online how he would even be able to make a follow-up given he no longer has the rights to Minecraft, Notch, explained that it would be “super illegal” for him to do so and would instead create a “new original game of the same type as Minecraft.”

“These are traditionally sometimes referred to as “spiritual successors”, but usually kinda mostly feel a bit flat.” He then added, “If that’s actually what people want, I would LOVE to make that game. It’d be my Gremlins 2.”

Article continues after ad

In a follow-up tweet that’s since been deleted, Notch ensured that this successor would not step on the toes of Microsoft and Mojang while also praising the dev team for how they have continued to evolve Minecraft across the past decade.

Article continues after ad

“I very much value being a man of my word, so I also intend to do this that in no way tried to sneakily infringe on the incredible work the Mojang team is doing and that Microsoft is successfully doing.”

Article continues after ad

The creator added, “I respect them for doing that. It’s their job. And they, from what I understand, let the studio do things their own way, which seems very fair to me.”

X: Notch

At the time of writing, Mojang has yet to address Notch’s announcement that he has plans to work on a Minecraft sequel or reveal whether or not they have anything in the works.

However, now that Notch has made his intentions known, it’s unclear when we might see or hear anything further about this spiritual successor of sorts.