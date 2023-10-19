Candles, introduced in the 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update, add a warm ambiance to your Minecraft creations. Learning how to make candles in Minecraft is simple and provides a unique lighting option for any structure, from castles to cabins. They are versatile, functioning both as decorative elements and light sources in the game.

Gathering materials is the first step in making candles in Minecraft. You’ll need honeycomb, collected from beehives or bee nests using shears, and string, which you can obtain by defeating spiders or breaking cobwebs. Once you have your materials, you’re ready to start the crafting process.

Article continues after ad

With your honeycomb and string in hand, open your crafting table to access the 3×3 crafting grid. Now, you’re all set to create your own personalized Minecraft candle.

Article continues after ad

Mojang

Making Candles in Minecraft

To craft a candle, place one honeycomb in any square on the 3×3 crafting grid. Next, place one string directly above or below the honeycomb. This will create a craftable candle item, which you can then drag into your inventory.

But the fun doesn’t stop there! You can also dye your candles by placing a candle and any dye of your choice back into the crafting grid. This will produce a candle that matches the color of the dye used, giving you 16 different color options for your candles.

Article continues after ad

After dyeing, you can place your candle on the ground, tables, walls, or cluster up to four candles in a single block space by putting them next to each other.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Lighting the Candles

Now, let’s talk about lighting your candle. You’ll need a flint and steel or another fire-producing item. Right-click on the candle with the flint and steel to light it up, and enjoy the cozy glow it brings to your surroundings.

Candles in Minecraft are not just for aesthetics; they also serve practical purposes. Use them as a light source to prevent hostile mobs from spawning in dark areas, explore caves, and create intricate lighting designs that add depth to your builds.

Article continues after ad

So, here’s everything you must know about making candles in Minecraft to light up your game world. You can also look at more Minecraft guides from Dexerto:

Article continues after ad

Best Minecraft seeds | All Minecraft Dyes | Best Minecraft house ideas | Minecraft Axolotl: How to tame, breed, & feed | All Armor Trims & recipes in Minecraft | Minecraft Sniffer: How to breed & where to find it | What are Torchflowers in Minecraft? | Minecraft: How to make a Brush | All Minecraft biomes & upcoming regions | How to make paper & books in Minecraft | How to craft Minecraft Smithing Table | How to make a beehive in Minecraft | What is a Vex in Minecraft? | How to breed Camels in Minecraft & can you tame them?