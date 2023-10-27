How to get Minecraft’s free Cherry Blossom Cape

Minecraft is now rolling out a stunning free Cherry Blossom Cape for certain players. Here’s all you need to know about whether you’re eligible to get one.

The upcoming 1.21 update is fresh in players’ minds, with new features being announced regularly, from new enemies, complete mob redesigns, and so much more. However, without a release date, many are taking to the game to enjoy all the elements brought in through the 1.20 update, while preparing an ideal seed or practicing the perfect home.

Just because Mojang is busy working on the update, doesn’t mean they’re not rewarding players for their continued support, especially those who took part in the recent mob vote, in which the Armadillo was crowned the winner.

Minecraft rolls out free Cherry Blossom Cape for 2023 Mob voters

Every player who voted for a mob in the 2023 mob vote via either the Minecraft Launcher or the special Bedrock Server, will be beginning to receive a beautiful free Cherry Blossom Cape for their characters.

The feature has just started rolling out, with many taking to Reddit to share their rewards with the community. One included a set of instructions regarding how to get hold of this if you’ve voted:

Connect to your Microsoft profile. Go to “Profile“. Then “Change skin“. At the very bottom of the page, you’ll see the Cherry Blossom Cape. Click it. Refresh the page. Start the MC launcher. Select cape. Launch the game.

Unfortunately, if you didn’t participate in the Minecraft 2023 Mob Vote then you will not be eligible for this reward – but if you did, you can expect to see it land in your account within the next three weeks, so keep an eye out.

