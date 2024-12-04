How to find Pale Garden biome in Minecraft

Minecraft’s The Garden Awakens update has finally dropped, bringing with it a brand new biome, otherwise known as the Pale Garden. Though, just like any biome in Minecraft, locating it isn’t easy.

The Pale Garden promises mystery in the day and danger at night. After all, it is home to the new mob, the Creaking, which can be deadly to the unprepared. That being said, it also comes with new flowers, Resin, wood blocks, and the Creaking Heart, which can be used to dispel the Creaking mobs or cause havoc on your friends.

Unfortunately, in Minecraft, a biome is never guaranteed, and even if it is in your world, finding it can be extremely tricky. So if you’re looking to explore the Pale Garden, here’s how to find it.

Minecraft Pale Garden seeds

The best and easiest way to find the Pale Garden in Minecraft is to use seeds that grant you the biome either as soon as you spawn, or shortly after.

Thankfully, dedicated Minecraft players have discovered two key seeds that lead to the Pale Garden. We’ve checked both of these on Java and can confirm they lead to the new biome.

-1106759604738884840

Dexerto / Mojang This Pale Garden Minecraft seed is huge, and near so many useful structures.

This seed works perfectly on Java and will load you next to the Pale Garden. You won’t instantly be inside it, but if you turn around, you’ll have a large space to explore.

On top of this, if you explore a little further, across the river you spawn near, you’ll find a second Pale Garden biome close by (coordinates -200, 156).

2668945730408983764

Dexerto / Mojang This seed is perfect if you want to get lost in the new Pale Garden biome.

If you don’t want to wander too far, this seed will drop you right in the middle of the Pale Garden, and one that rivals the size of most you’re likely to find. This biome is massive (you just might need to put out that fire in the middle).

The scope of this biome is massive and comes kitted out with a little island outside of the biome for a base, plenty of caves, and more than enough for you to explore.

Explore the world

If you’d prefer to find the Pale Garden on your own, then the next best thing is to explore the world you’re currently in. As seen in the seeds above, we’ve found Pale Gardens tend to sit near mushroom biomes and spruce trees, so keep an eye out for those on your journey.

Naturally, there’s no guarantee you’ll find the biome, and if you’re playing on a world that hasn’t been updated, you won’t be able to find the Pale Garden as it doesn’t exist.

Use a command

Dexerto / Mojang You’ll lose access to achievements, but this is an easy way to find the Pale Garden.

If exploring isn’t working, then players can always find the biome using an in-game command. Simply enable cheats on your game by following our handy guide and typing in the following command to find the nearest Pale Garden:

/locate biome minecraft:pale_garden Once you do this, it should come up with some co-ordinates. Then, either walk over to the biome or input the following command to teleport: /tp the coordinates With that, you’ll apear in the Pale Garden.

Install a mod

Mojang / Chaosyr Mods are ideal to help your Minecraft world.

Alternatively, if cheats aren’t your thing, then mods are always an option. While there are tons of stellar mods and shaders for you to download, we suggest grabbing the Nature’s Compass mod, which points towards certain biomes and lets you teleport to the ones you choose.

Simply download Nature’s Compass and set it to Pale Garden, with that, you’ll be there in no time.

What to look out for in the Pale Garden

There’s plenty of new content in the Pale Garden, but we suggest looking out for the new Creaking Heart, the adorable flowers, and most importantly, grabbing the new Pale Wood blocks. Crafting a home out of these new designs inside a relatively volatile location will be a challenge but nothing quite beats the spooky black-and-white style home you can create with these new additions.

Alternatively, bring a pop of color to the home too thanks to the new resin blocks. It’s probably also worth grabbing some Armor Trims and a Wolf or two to keep you safe when the sun sets, you know what’s out there…