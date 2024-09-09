Fan-made animated Minecraft movie trailer is “much better” than original

One Minecraft fan took it upon themselves to animate the viral and controversial movie trailer to a style more familiar to the game, with the internet proclaiming it as “much better” than the original.

The internet has been abuzz with fascination and curiosity since the announcement of a Minecraft movie. Starring celebrities like Jason Mamoa and Jack Black, the game-inspired feature film had fans of the franchise intrigued about just what this might entail.

Our questions were answered pretty quickly after the first trailer for the movie was released. Featuring a unique mash-up of both animation and live-action, the internet was pretty torn over it, with plenty arriving at the conclusion it was “terrible”.

Article continues after ad

With one of the main qualms being the visual style of the film, many fans of the franchise took it upon themselves to improve upon on this aspect. One went so far as to animate the entire trailer, giving us a peek into what this film could’ve been if it were paid a bit more homage to the original game.

Article continues after ad

Minecraft animator Alumio shared their take on the trailer but in an animated style, racking up acclaim across social media. The remade trailer is shot exactly like the original, including the same music and more. But instead, the landscapes, characters, and fauna of the world are more blocky.

Article continues after ad

While looking less realistic, it’s clear that this redesign is far closer to the original game. And that seems to have struck a chord with audiences all over.

“This is unironically 1 million times better than the original great job,” one player said to compliment the artist.

“PLEASEEE animate the entire movie,” another begged.

One phrase was common amongst the praise for the trailer, as many said it was “much better” than the original.

“Insane how much better this looks.” “This is already so much better than the original,” many agreed.

Article continues after ad

Animator shares thoughts on original movie trailer

Dexerto reached out to Alumio for comments about the original trailer, and as you’d expect, they argued it “doesn’t feel like a Minecraft movie.” Alumio commented that while they thought it was visually okay at best, the art style was a huge miss.

Article continues after ad

“Minecraft already has a beautiful animation style that they use for their promotional material, so it was a huge missed opportunity to use it for the movie,” the animator told us. “It seems like nowadays, movie studios favor live-action over animation which is really disappointing to me.”

Article continues after ad

This disappointment spurred them to start making an animated version of the trailer. Alumio also noted the help from both Maraylin and Comic Cyrus, who assisted to get the trailer out in a timely manner.