Disguised Toast says OfflineTV Minecraft server isn't a "charity" for small streamers - Dexerto

Popular streamer Jeremy ‘Disguised Toast’ Wang hit back at viewers shaming OfflineTV for not inviting smaller streamers to its OTV Minecraft server. The Twitch star explained that it’s not a “charity.”

OfflineTV launched its wildly anticipated Minecraft server on June 2. Hours before it went live, however, Disguised Toast hit back at viewers criticizing OTV for not inviting smaller streamers.

Responding to the critics, the 29-year-old explained why they didn’t have to invite less popular personalities to play with them. Wang shut down the complaints with an epic rant during his Twitch broadcast.

Disguised Toast explains why OfflineTV Minecraft server isn’t a charity

While getting ready to launch the OfflineTV server, Disguised Toast went live on Twitch to field questions from fans. The conversation turned tense when some viewers begin to complain about who the group invited to their Minecraft game.

Advertisement

“Someone said ‘hey, why don’t you invite small streamers?'” Wang read from his chat, before responding with, “Do you want me to invite streamers that are small, purely based on the fact that they are small? Go f**k yourself. This isn’t charity. I’m not doing handouts here. ”

Read More: Sykkuno explains concerns with OfflineTV Rust server relaunch



Toast then explained his position: “Small streamers are generally small because they are bad streamers. And that’s why they’re not getting big. There are streamers who have potential. And I would love to give them a chance. But they’re getting a chance not because they are small, but because they have potential.”

Advertisement

“If your credentials to get into the Minecrafte server is that you are small, HELL NO. HELL NO. And the audacity of people asking,” he added. When a viewer pointed out that he was once a small streamer, he quipped, “Yes, but I was a small streamer with potential and humor, and a huge brain. I got big not because I was small.”

“We will invite streamers that we think are good, and it doesn’t matter if they are big or small.” Disguised Toast then detailed the massive undertaking it’s been choosing who gets invited. “There are 100 people asking for invites, and they all have a thousand viewers. I can’t skip all those people.”

Advertisement

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Twitch personality then revealed that massively popular streamers have already been turned down. “I’m already turning down streamers with 10, 20, 30,000 viewers. Why would I let on a streamer with only 20 viewers?” he said.

Read More: xQc confirms return of Rust server for streamers

It should be pointed out the server is for OfflineTV “and friends.” Wang had also been getting spammed by some viewers asking the question. However, based on the insane demand to get into the OTV Minecraft server, it is certainly going to be a huge hit.