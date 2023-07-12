Marvel Snap Spotlight Cache schedule for July 2023

Second Dinner has revealed the Marvel Snap Spotlight Cache schedule for the month of July 2023. The schedule includes exciting new cards, such as Jean Grey and Legion, as well as ‘big bad’ cards, including Thanos and High Evolutionary.

The Spotlight Cache is a game-changing feature set to revolutionize the acquisition of newly released cards, Series 4, and Series 5 cards alike in Marvel Snap. This feature comes alive once a player surpasses Collection Level (CL) 500, replacing Collector’s Caches and Collector’s Reserves every 120CL.

But what truly sets the Spotlight Cache apart is the guarantee it offers: a featured card or a random Series 4 or 5 card each time you open one of these special caches.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Marvel Snap Spotlight Cache schedule.

Marvel Snap Spotlight Cache Schedule

The Spotlight Cache schedule features three cards every week. Three of the cards included in the Spotlight Cache roster will be decided by Second Dinner and will be available to all players.

The schedule will change every month, and Second Dinner plans to reveal the upcoming roster of cards before the start of each season.

Here’s the Marvel Snap Spotlight Schedule for the “Rise of the Phoenix” season:

Week of 7/11: Knull, Jean Grey, The Living Tribunal

Knull, Jean Grey, The Living Tribunal Week of 7/18: Iron Lad, Echo, Kang the Conquerer

Iron Lad, Echo, Kang the Conquerer Week of 7/25: High Evolutionary, Legion, Darkhawk

High Evolutionary, Legion, Darkhawk Week of 8/1: Thanos, Mirage, Master MOLD

Second Dinner

Marvel Snap Spotlight Cache Variants

In the case that you have acquired all of this week’s Spotlight Cache cards already, you’ll have the opportunity to get a new variant of the same card instead. For example, if you already have Knull, it’ll be replaced with a Knull variant.

These variants will be high-quality artwork (no pixels, thankfully) and won’t be available to acquire in any other way for at least six months.

This week’s variants are:

Jean Grey by Artgerm

by Artgerm Knull by Skan

by Skan The Living Tribunal by Eric Guerrero

Second Dinner

New Cards in Spotlight Cache Schedule

Four of the new cards introduced with the “Rise of the Phoenix” update will be available throughout this season’s Spotlight Cache schedule.

Here’s what you need to know about each of these new Marvel Snap cards:

Jean Grey: A 3-cost, 3-power card with an Ongoing effect: Players must play their first card here each turn (if possible).

A 3-cost, 3-power card with an Ongoing effect: Players must play their first card here each turn (if possible). Legion: A 5-cost, 8-power card with an On Reveal effect: Replace each other location with this one.

A 5-cost, 8-power card with an On Reveal effect: Replace each other location with this one. Echo: A 1-cost, 2-power card with card text that reads: After your opponent plays an Ongoing card here, remove its abilities.

A 1-cost, 2-power card with card text that reads: After your opponent plays an Ongoing card here, remove its abilities. Mirage: A 2-cost, 2-power card with an On Reveal effect: Copy the lowest-Cost card in your opponent’s hand into your hand. Give it +2 power.

Spotlight Cache in Marvel Snap: How it Works

Second Dinner

The Spotlight Cache, a fresh feature in Marvel Snap, is a new reward box that shows up on the CL track, packed with S4/S5 cards and their variants. Its unique draw is that it offers players more cards than ever, including exclusive, time-limited Spotlight Variants, making every draw a potentially exciting game-changer.

Introduced from CL 500 onwards, Spotlight Caches supersede Collector’s Caches and Collector’s Reserves every 120 CL. They contain a standalone reward pool of four items, starting as cards and morphing into variants if you already own the card. As you draw from the pool, it shrinks, so after four draws, you’re guaranteed to have each reward in a pool.

Each week, the reward pool resets, and it contains three specific S4/S5 cards chosen by the dev team and a random S4/S5 card.

Given that you’d need to accrue 40 Collector’s Reserves (or 480 CL) in a week to claim every reward from a single pool, saving up your Spotlight Caches for particularly appealing reward pools could be a savvy strategy. As a bonus, the devs will announce upcoming reward pools at the start of each season to help with your planning.

Second Dinner

That’s everything you need to know about the Marvel Snap Spotlight Cache schedule. The roster will change every week and new updates will be released every season so be sure to check back here for more details.