Marvel Snap restored in US as devs seek new publisher after TikTok ban

Marvel Snap is now back online in the United States two days after it was struck offline by the nation’s brief TikTok ban. Developers at Second Dinner are now seeking a new publisher in what they call a “new era” for the TCG.

After months of speculation, push finally came to shove on January 19 as TikTok was temporarily banned in the US. This came as a result of TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance not selling its majority shares to American owners. However, ByteDance owns more than just the video-sharing app.

The Chinese tech company also happens to own Marvel Snap publisher Nuverse, which in turn owns dev studio Second Dinner. When TikTok was taken down, so too was the immensely popular card battler, much to the surprise of not just the community, but even the devs themselves.

“This outage is a surprise to us and wasn’t planned,” Second Dinner said at the time. While the team assured Marvel Snap “isn’t going anywhere,” fans were unsure when services may be restored.

Now, we finally have an answer as two days after its removal, Marvel Snap is now accessible once again for American players. Second Dinner confirmed the news in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Marvel Snap Marvel Snap is back online following a brief stretch of downtime amid the US TikTok ban.

Marvel Snap finally lets US players snap some more

“Marvel Snap is back online in the US” devs confirmed, along with a mission statement for the game moving forward in the region.

“To make sure this never happens again, we’re working to bring more services in-house and partner with a new publisher. This is the start of a new era for Marvel Snap.”

While the game itself is once again playable for those who already have it installed, devs advised “it may take some time” before the app is once again visible in various app stores, meaning new fans can’t get in quite yet as services continue to be restored.

At the time of writing, this also means in-app purchases are unavailable in the US as well, so you’ll have to continue earning Gold the hard way, or head to the Web Shop here instead.

With Second Dinner now seeking a new publishing partner, it remains unclear how such a seismic shift may impact the future of the game, but given the team’s past comments, they’re evidently here to support Marvel Snap for many years to come.