Marvel Snap player uncovers game-breaking bug by winning in extremely dominant fashion

In a bizarre twist, a Marvel Snap player has scored a victory so monumental, the game just couldn’t cope.

Dominating a Location is the name of the game in Marvel Snap. The player with the highest score is deemed the winner of a lane, with the goal being to control two of the three Locations by the end.

Reddit user ‘mj-freek’ uploaded a screenshot of a game-breaking bug to the Marvel Snap community, capturing the cataclysmic scene that unfolded at Bar Sinister, this weekend’s hot location.

Article continues after ad

Bar Sinister is notorious for its full-throttle mayhem, with the location text reading: “After you play a card here, fill this location with copies of it.” However, when ‘mj-freek’ played their hand into Bar Sinister this weekend, it culminated with a score so high that it literally broke the game.

At the heart of this chaos was Super Skrull, a card renowned for its lethal capacity to replicate all enemy Ongoing effects. This player, demonstrating strategic genius and a daring attitude, played Super Skrull into Bar Sinister. As per the location’s text, this spawned four replicas of the Super Skrull card, each carrying the same ability.

Article continues after ad

The stage was set as soon as their opponent played The Living Tribunal, a rare and potentially game-changing card. Yet, rather than triumphing, this move played right into the player’s hands, allowing the Super Skrulls to emulate The Living Tribunal’s potent effects.

When paired with cards possessing powerful multiplication abilities, such as Iron Man and Onslaught, The Living Tribunal becomes a force that, when unleashed on the final turn, can swiftly swing the game’s tide.

Article continues after ad

This time, however, the outcome was nothing short of a game-breaking glitch. By reaching a total power that surpassed the game’s maximum integer limit of 2,147,483,647, ‘mj-freek’s’ score flipped into a staggering -715,827,838.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

It doesn’t appear this is an isolated glitch, either. A similar bug was previously highlighted on Reddit involving the now-infamous Living Tribunal card as well. The card, introduced on May 30, boasts an ability that evenly distributes your total power across the three-game locations.

Article continues after ad

Reddit user ‘PretendRegister7516’ clarified the reason behind the appearance of this bug, attributing the mishap to an integer overflow.

The game’s developers, Second Dinner, have been alerted about the bug.

As we await a resolution, let’s raise a toast to ‘mj-freek’, the player who won so big, they broke the game.