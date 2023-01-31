Marvel Snap January 31 update early patch notes: Battle Mode, Series Drop, balance changes, more

Marvel Snap’s January 31 update is set to shake things up with the launch of Battle Mode, the very first Series Drop, along with the usual mix of balance changes to keep things fresh. So before the full patch notes arrive, brush up here with our rundown on all there is to know.

It’s been 21 days since the last Marvel Snap update arrived, mercifully nerfing some more dominant picks like Leader and Aero, while implementing new Artist Credits. Now, the next major patch is just hours away as developers at Second Dinner gear up for one of the biggest updates thus far.

Article continues after ad

Not only is the first new game mode arriving, as players will be able to clash head-to-head in Battle Mode, but so too is the initial Series Drop, as a handful of extremely rare cards trickle down through the system and become more easily attainable.

So before the highly-anticipated update arrives, be sure to get ahead of the curve with our full rundown on all there is to know about Marvel Snap’s January 31 patch.

Battle Mode arriving in Marvel Snap

Headlining the January 31 update is none other than Battle Mode. Having been teased from the very beginning, as the first developer livestream even showcased this mode in action, players around the globe will finally be able to go hands-on when the patch goes live.

Article continues after ad

Through a simple ‘Battle Code’ sharing system, players can directly compete against friends, popular streamers, and even engage in early tournaments to prove their skills. We even know the game mode will work around the globe, as Ben Brode confirmed cross-region matchmaking will be in effect right out of the gate.

Battle Mode gives both players 10 Health in total. Rather than stealing Cubes in the process, Health is the target instead. By playing in back-to-back games, your goal is to dwindle the Health of your opponent, which can be expedited by snapping early and dealing more damage with a win.

Article continues after ad

Marvel Snap’s first Series Drop in Jan 31 update

Also included in the January 31 update is Marvel Snap’s first Series Drop. With all new cards categorized into Series 3, Series 4, or Series 5, obtaining these rare additions is a tricky process. The higher the Series, the more challenging they are to acquire, be it through sheer luck or a pile of Collector’s Tokens.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Moving forward, however, to address this process head-on, Second Dinner will be dropping a number of popular cards down into the lower Series to give players a better chance of rounding out their decks. The first of these Series Drops arrives on January 31 with nine cards in total all moving down a rung. Below is a look at every card changing its rarity:

Article continues after ad

Series 5 cards that will move to Series 4: Valkyrie Super-Skrull Bast Shuri Black Panther



Series 4 cards that will move to Series 3: Luke Cage Absorbing Man She-Hulk Titania



Early balance changes in Marvel Snap Jan 31 patch

Last but not least come key balance changes in Marvel Snap. While exact details haven’t yet been outlined for the January 31 patch, we do know of two specific cards that aren’t being touched just yet.

Both Silver Surfer and Zabu, the two most recent season pass cards, aren’t changing as part of the new update. They “started overperforming” shortly after devs locked in this January 31 update, meaning they only just missed the window. However, there’s good news for those eager to see these powerful cards nerfed.

“Fortunately, we now have the ability to adjust balance without a new patch, and we are planning to adjust those cards in a week or so,” Principal Game Designer Glenn Jones announced on Twitter.

Article continues after ad

Be sure to check back soon as we’ll update you here with the full Marvel Snap patch notes as further details emerge.