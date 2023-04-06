Marvel Snap April 6 update finally nerfs Red Skull, Sunspot, buffs Sentry, more

Through a surprise April 6 hotfix, Marvel Snap developers at Second Dinner have finally pushed out key nerfs for Red Skull and Sunspot, while buffing a few under-appreciated cards as well.

For weeks now Marvel Snap’s meta has largely remained stagnant. The likes of Shuri, Red Skull, and Taskmasker all but dominating the popular CCG for multiple seasons, despite various adjustments along the way.

Looking to mitigate this particular archetype once more, Second Dinner just pushed a surprise update on April 6 with a handful of crucial balance changes. While none are particularly significant, the slight adjustments could be enough to see immediate changes on the competitive ladder.

Article continues after ad

So before you jump back into Marvel Snap to continue the grind, be sure to brush up on all the latest changes featured in the April 6 update.

Second Dinner Sunspot was also hit with a slight nerf in the April 6 update, as the card now starts with 0 Power.

Marvel Snap April 6 nerfs Red Skull after weeks of dominance

A staple of the current meta, Red Skull has been prevalent in most best-performing Marvel Snap decks for a number of weeks now. Mercifully, the hefty 5-drop has now seen its power reduced every so slightly.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Dropping down from a 5-Cost | 13 Power card, Red Skull now serves as a 5-Cost | 12 Power card instead. The goal here is to approach the nerf cautiously, as Second Dinner “continues to debate internally how ‘aggressive’ balance updates should be.’

Article continues after ad

Addressing the key deck archetype head-on, devs also confirmed a major Shuri change is “ready,” just that it needs to be implemented through a bigger patch in the near future, rather than a hotfix like today.

The full list of card changes in the April 6 update are as follows, courtesy of Second Dinner.