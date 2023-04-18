Marvel Snap April 18 update early patch notes: Kitty Pryde removal, balance changes, more

Marvel Snap’s April 18 update is just hours away and we’ve got an early rundown on what to expect in the patch notes. From Kitty Pryde’s removal to possible new features, here’s what we know.

This month’s Marvel Snap update is fast approaching and while specifics are still being kept under wraps for now, we have some early intel on what to expect.

As with each new patch in Second Dinner’s popular CCG, we can safely assume a number of balance changes alongside bug fixes and perhaps even some new features to boot.

So before it arrives, get ahead of the curve with our early rundown on Marvel Snap’s April 18 update.

YouTube: Marvel Snap Marvel Snap is currently halfway through it’s Animals Assemble season.

When does the next Marvel Snap update go live?

The next Marvel Snap update is scheduled for Tuesday, April 18 in sync with the daily reset at 8PM PT | 11PM ET.

As soon as the daily reset rolls around, a fresh update should immediately be available to download through the App Store, Google Play Store, or on Steam for PC players.

Kitty Pryde removed from Marvel Snap

Ahead of the April 18 update, Marvel Snap devs confirmed on the game’s official Discord server that Kitty Pryde will not be returning in the upcoming patch. Instead, the troublesome card is now targeting a return in the May update next month.

As it stands, Kitty Pryde has now been disabled across the board. She cannot be played in any matches, nor can she be purchased in the Token Shop or earned through your Collection Level track, devs confirmed.

“We’re reworking Kitty’s design to satisfy her existing gameplay synergies and goals in a simpler way,” they said.

Previously the card functioned as follows: 1-Cost | 0-Power – You can return this to your hand to gain +2 Power. Upon its return next month, it will function differently: 1-Cost | 0 Power – When this returns to your hand, +2 Power. Returns at the start of each turn.

To make up for the buggy release, Kitty Pryde will be given to all Marvel Snap players for free in the May update. Additionally, anyone who purchased the card in its broken state will be gifted 8,000 Collector’s Tokens plus a unique Kitty Pryde avatar.

Possible new features in Marvel Snap April 18 update

While nothing else has yet been confirmed for the new Marvel Snap update, a recent development roadmap may give us some idea of what to expect. As shared back in March, fans now have a clear picture of what’s to come in Marvel Snap’s immediate future.

Under the ‘Coming Soon’ column in the most recent roadmap, we see five new features listed. From a mysterious competitive mode to a revamp of the Infinite rank, there’s plenty on the horizon. As these features are the closest to being finalized, its possible we see some debut as part of the major April patch.

Second Dinner There are plenty of exciting new features on the way in Marvel Snap, some of which may arrive in this month’s big update.

Exactly which additions, remains to be seen. But be sure to keep your eyes peeled over the next few hours for any potential teasers on bold new arrivals in Marvel Snap.

Be sure to check back in the coming hours as we’ll update you right here with the full April 18 patch notes the moment they arrive.