Everything in Marvel Snap Guardians Greatest Hits update: New cards, new locations, more

Here are all the new cards, locations, and other changes that are dropping in the May 2023 season of Marvel Snap, Guardians Greatest Hits.

Ahead of the imminent release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Marvel Snap is commemorating the moment by hosting a Guardians-themed monthly season for May, titled ‘Guardians Greatest Hits.’

This season will include not only new cards, two of which will be game-changing and meta-defining, but also several new locations and surprises.

Here is everything that Marvel Snap has in store for players in the Guardians Greatest Hits update.

The Guardians Greatest Hits Season will begin on May 1, 2023 and will run throughout the month of May. The season will end sometime in the last week of May or first week of June.

The following season’s theme is unknown, but it could be related to the MCU’s Secret Invasion, which is premiering in June 2023.

Marvel Snap Guardians Greatest Hits season pass price

Just like in past seasons, players purchase the Premium Season Pass is available for $9.99, unlocking the premium reward track that includes content not available to players on the free track. The Premium+ bundle, which prices at $14.99, skips the first 10 tiers right away to instantly unlock all that content.

Guardians of the Galaxy theme in new Marvel Snap season

With the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on May 5, the latest Marvel Snap Season coincides with this next step in the MCU. As you would expect, this means much of the focus for the latest batch of content centers around the upcoming film.

New Marvel Snap Guardians Greatest Hits cards

Four new cards are coming to Marvel Snap as part of the Animals Assembled Season in May 2023.

Nebula is a 1-cost, 1-power card that gains two power for every turn that your opponent does not play a card at that location (does not count the turn when Nebula is played). This would go great in locations that limit when cards can be played, but it would also pair well with cards that block other locations like Spider-Man and Debris.

Iron Lad is a 4-cost, 6-power card that copies the text of your deck’s top card. This means that any card’s ability (including ultra-powerful ones like Kang or Ultron) can be played a bit earlier, making him a great addition to any Lockjaw deck.

Next up is the High Evolutionary, a 4-cost, 7-power card who unlocks the potential of all cards in your deck that don’t have abilities. This means that it would fit right in with Patriot decks, which are filled with cards like Shocker and Cyclops, and will get new abilities when the High Evolutionary is played.

Finally, The Living Tribunal is a 6-cost, 4-power card that splits power evenly among all three locations at the end of the game. This means that you could double-down on one location with a bunch of multiplier cards like Black Panther, Wong, and Iron Man to get a massive amount of power at one spot to win all three.

New Marvel Snap Guardians Greatest Hits locations

There are two new locations to be added in the Guardians Greatest Hits season.

First is the Deep Space, which disables the text of all cards at this location. This means that cards like even Sunspot and Galactus won’t have any abilities in Deep Space.

The second new location in the Guardians Greatest Hits season will be the Milano, where cards can only be played on turn 5.